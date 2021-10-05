World / Europe

Russia to shoot the world’s first real space movie

Mission aboard ISS aims to get in first before a Hollywood project involving actor Tom Cruise with NASA and SpaceX

05 October 2021 - 12:25 Olzhas Auyezov
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Nasa astronauts lifts off heading towards the International Space Station on May 30 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Nasa astronauts lifts off heading towards the International Space Station on May 30 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

Moscow — A Russian crew of two cosmonauts, a movie director and an actress is poised to take off for the International Space Station (ISS) later on Tuesday to shoot the first movie in space, the latest twist in decades of Russia-US space rivalry.

The four were scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft at 8.55am GMT and dock hours later at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of about 354km.

Russian state media have been providing constant coverage of the event in the run-up, with a countdown clock running on Channel One and news anchors framing the development as a significant breakthrough by Russia that the rest of the world is watching closely.

The fanfare contrasts with the mixed fortunes of Russia’s own space industry which has in recent years been dogged by delays, accidents and corruption scandals as US-based private firms backed by rich businesspeople have developed new spacecraft.

The 12-day Russian mission follows the launch of the first all-civilian crew aboard a rocket and capsule developed by SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk.

The Russian mission is designed to get in first before a Hollywood project announced earlier this year by actor Tom Cruise with NASA and SpaceX.

Russia, first as the Soviet Union, and the US have competed fiercely to reach various space exploration milestones: Russia launched the first satellite and put the first man and woman in space, but NASA beat it to the Moon landing.

The Russian movie titled The Challenge is the story of a doctor, portrayed by actress Yulia Peresild, who is asked to travel to the space station to save a cosmonaut’s life. Cosmonaut crew members on the ISS are also set to appear in the film.

Director Klim Shipenko, whose height of 1.9m (6 feet 2 inches) makes the flight in a small capsule especially challenging, has already said he was looking forward to a Mars-based sequel.

Reflecting the Soviet roots of Russia’s space industry, the crew will be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in the steppes of Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia. Russia leases the cosmodrome.

Russia’s own, newer Vostochny cosmodrome is years away from serving manned aircraft, officials say.

Reuters

SpaceX Inspiration4 to take first all-civilian crew into orbit

Space travellers led by American billionaire Jared Isaacman, who footed the estimated $200m bill for three-day orbit
World
2 weeks ago

Billionaire among all-civilian SpaceX crew set to blast off into space

Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow space flight novices on a three-day trip
Companies
3 weeks ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Break-up of the century

International Space Station due for planned disassembly and it’s unlikely the Russians will have any say in the matter
Opinion
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pandora Papers: World’s rich and powerful deny ...
World
2.
Indian shop workers win the right to sit
World / Asia
3.
New Zealand opts for strategy to live with ...
World / Asia
4.
India energy crisis looms as coal stocks dwindle
World / Asia
5.
China ramps up air incursions near Taiwan after ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Four years — and $500m — is what Nasa needs for spacesuits

World / Americas

Boeing Starliner second attempt to launch to space delayed due to glitch

Companies

Bezos offers Nasa $2bn incentive for lunar spacecraft contract

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.