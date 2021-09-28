People taken to hospital after blast at residential building in Sweden
Swedish police say they have opened an investigation but have no suspects at the moment
28 September 2021 - 09:12
Stockholm — An estimated 25 people were taken to hospital after an explosion hit a residential building in the Swedish city of Gothenburg early on Tuesday, public service radio SR reported.
Police said they had opened an investigation though they had no suspects at the moment.
Emergency services said they were working to evacuate people and put out fires in the building.
“Several apartments and stairwells are affected. It is at present unclear what has caused the explosion,” the emergency services for the wider Gothenburg area said.
Reuters
