COP26 summit urged to treat adaptation as ‘climate emergency’

Barcelona — On the heels of August’s warning from the UN climate science panel that extreme weather and rising seas are happening faster than expected, leaders called on Monday for more money and political will to help people adapt to the new reality.

At a dialogue in Rotterdam convened by the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), more than 50 ministers and heads of climate organisations and development banks called for November’s COP26 climate talks to treat adaptation as “urgent”.

In a communique, they said adaptation — which ranges from building higher flood defences to growing more drought-tolerant crops and relocating coastal communities — had not benefited from the same attention, resources or level of action as efforts to cut planet-heating emissions.

That has left communities worldwide “exposed to a climate emergency unfolding faster than predicted”, they said.

“Adaptation can no longer go under-prioritised,” they added. “It is imperative for COP26 to launch an acceleration in adaptation efforts to enable the world to keep pace with this most profound and far-reaching emergency.”

They warned that the COP26 summit, to be hosted in Britain, would not succeed unless it made advancing adaptation efforts an equal priority with cutting carbon emissions.

The Rotterdam meeting, which was attended by former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa and International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Kristalina Georgieva, heard from representatives of African nations, small island developing states and other countries vulnerable to climate change.

Floods and drought

They spoke of how communities are struggling with unusually severe flooding, drought and storms, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, setting back hard-won development gains and uprooting people into informal settlements in or near cities or even across national borders as become unable to survive on their land.

“We are now living in the eye of the storm. Adapting the world to our climate emergency is essential for our safety, even as we tackle a global pandemic,” GCA CEO Patrick Verkooijen told the opening of the dialogue.

“Millions of lives and the safety of communities around the world are already at stake,” he said.

The senior officials attending called for an urgent increase in international funding to help finance adaptation efforts in poorer nations.