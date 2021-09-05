World / Europe

Dozens injured in clashes over new church head in Montenegro

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic describes attacks on the police as terrorism

05 September 2021 - 21:15 Stevo Vasiljevic
A demonstrator walks in front of a barricade set on fire during a protest against the enthronement of Bishop Joanikije in Cetinje, Montenegro, September 5, 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STEVO VASILJEVIC
Cetinje — Montenegro police used teargas against rock-throwing protesters during Sunday’s enthronement of a Serbian Orthodox Church cleric as the nation’s religious leader, with dozens reported injured.

The enthronement of Joanikije II at a monastery in the town of Cetinje has stirred divisions within Montenegro over ties with neighbouring Serbia. Montenegro left its union with Serbia in 2006, but its church remained under the Serbian church.

Police used teargas to disperse hundreds of protesters, some of whom threw rocks, bottles and firecrackers as church figures arrived by helicopter. people burnt tyres and sat on roads.

Montenegro’s deputy police director Dragan Gorovic told state TV that 20 officers were hurt, while a state clinic in Cetinje said about 30 civilians sought help for injuries.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic described attacks on the police as terrorism. He blamed President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists, which ruled for three decades before losing elections in 2020, for organising protests.

Djukanovic, who opposes the enthronement, accused police of excessive force. “Today we witnessed the embarrassment of both the Church and the government,” Djukanovic said on TV.

The embassies of Germany, Italy, France, Britain, the US and the EU condemned violence around the enthronement of Joanikije, who is known as the Metropolitan of Montenegro and Archbishop of Cetinje.

Djukanovic’s adviser Veselin Veljovic was arrested for participating in an attack against police on Sunday, state TV reported.

Reuters 

What rules Poland — its constitution or EU treaties?

Poland says EU treaties do not give Brussels the right to interfere with judicial systems of member states and that Poland is being treated unfairly
World
5 days ago

Vladimir Putin says US war in Afghan achieved ‘only tragedies and losses’

President says the US's 20-year occupation shows it is impossible to foist foreign values on other nations
World
4 days ago

German inflation surges to 13-year high in August

Price pressures grow as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and companies struggle with supply shortages
World
6 days ago

Swedish prime minister Lofven announces surprise exit in November

Leader of Social Democratic party has been prime minister since 2014, heading two coalition governments  that have lurched from crisis to crisis
World
2 weeks ago
