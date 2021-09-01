World / Europe

London’s landlords milk demand for green offices

01 September 2021 - 16:00 Ronan Martin
A terrace of residential houses on Lowndes Square, Belgravia, London, UK on Thursday, January 7 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS
A terrace of residential houses on Lowndes Square, Belgravia, London, UK on Thursday, January 7 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS

London landlords are cashing in on the green revolution as businesses try to clean up their acts.

Offices with the highest sustainability ratings are commanding rent premiums of more than 12%, according to a report by broker Knight Frank. The study, which analysed the effect of eco-certificates on rents in London over the past decade, found that companies are paying large premiums for workplaces that help them meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. 

Banks and asset managers across the city are among firms that have made a flurry of promises to cut emissions to net zero. Yet, with about 40% of global carbon emissions coming from real estate, according to the World Green Building Council, coupled with a dearth of suitable space, pressure is increasing on rents and threatening to create a two-tier market. 

“As ESG continues to rise quickly up the agenda for both occupiers and investors,” according to Kate Horton, partner in London Capital Markets at Knight Frank, “we expect to start seeing a ‘green value premium’ for assets strongly aligned with ESG characteristics.” 

Office buildings that achieved a BREEAM (a method of assessing, rating, and certifying the sustainability of buildings) sustainability rating of “outstanding” resulted in as much as 12.3% premium in rents, while those rated “excellent” added 4.7%, according to the study. The ratings looked at areas including energy use, land use, transport and waste management.

For properties that do not carry the coveted credentials, the report offers an ominous warning to investors. 

“We see a clear risk that ‘non-compliant’ buildings will lose value fast as they near obsolescence and eventually become ‘stranded’, Horton said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

STUART TROW: What would make it possible for UK millennials to buy homes?

Young couples hoping to take advantage of pandemic stamp-duty holiday have been unable to do so
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Hammerson needs to muscle up to buy Capco

The company should make an offer for Capital & Counties, the owner of London’s Covent Garden
Companies
3 weeks ago

Deserted Oxford Street’s hopes pinned on £150m makeover

Store closures and a deterioration in public space are being aggravated by lockdown restrictions
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Theranos fraud trial gets under way with jurors ...
World / Americas
2.
Joe Biden tells Americans in national address ‘it ...
World / Americas
3.
Japan’s contaminated Moderna vaccines: what we ...
World / Asia
4.
Visits to US doctors are becoming a walk in the ...
World / Americas
5.
Taliban fire weapons as final US troops exit ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Spreading Resilient’s expertise makes sense

Companies

Why landlords are battling to fill London’s luxury pads

World / Europe

How Covid-19 has changed UK real estate

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.