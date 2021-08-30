World / Europe

EU drops US from safe list as Covid-19 cases rise

Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia have also been taken off and travellers from these states are likely to face tighter controls

30 August 2021 - 21:42 Philip Blenkinsop
Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

Brussels — EU governments agreed on Monday to remove the US from the EU’s safe travel list, meaning US visitors and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls, such as Covid-19 tests and quarantines.

Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia have also been taken off. The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, though it does not bind individual EU nations, which are free to determine their own border policies.

Already some EU countries, such as Germany and Belgium, categorise the US as red, requiring tests and quarantines, while for neighbours France and the Netherlands, the US is classified as safe.

The list is largely compiled on the basis of the Covid-19 situation in each country, with reciprocity also a factor.

Average daily US Covid-19 cases have risen to more than 450 per million people in the week to August 28, compared with below 40 in mid-June when the EU added the US to its list, figures from Our World in Data show.

Case rates for Israel, Kosovo and Montenegro are even higher, the data shows.

The EU safe list now comprises 17 countries, including Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

The bloc still lets in most non-EU visitors who are fully vaccinated, though tests and periods of quarantine can apply, depending on the EU country of arrival.

Despite EU appeals, Washington does not allow European citizens to visit freely. The bloc itself has been divided between those concerned about the lack of reciprocity and increased US cases and others more reliant on tourism and reluctant to restrict US travellers.

Reuters 

Covid-19 boosters curb severe cases, Israeli data shows

A third dose is associated with at least a 10-fold reduction in the risk of falling seriously ill, researchers say
World
15 hours ago

New Zealand extends Covid-19 lockdown by four days

An outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant erupted last week, prompting Prime Minister Ardern to order a nationwide lockdown
World
3 days ago

French café owners not all keen on Covid-19 checking

Many refuse to demand health passes from customers, risking closure
World
1 week ago

US to offer booster shots as Delta variant cases surge

Public health officials say a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna shots needed to maximise protection against highly infectious Covid-19 strain
World
1 week ago
