World / Europe

UK tweaks Covid-19 app to limit ‘pingdemic’ disruption

Notifications will be limited to two days before exposure rather than within five days previously

02 August 2021 - 22:39 Grace Gitau and Emily Ashton
People exit Bank underground station during morning rush hour in London, Britain, July 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
People exit Bank underground station during morning rush hour in London, Britain, July 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

The UK government has changed the National Health Service’s (NHS) Covid-19 mobile phone app so that fewer people will be told to self-isolate, seeking to limit disruption to industry from the so-called pingdemic.

Under the changes that took effect on Monday, only those who come into contact with an infected person within two days before the positive test will be asked to self-isolate, rather than within five days previously. The changes won’t affect the sensitivity of the app or change the risk threshold.

The announcement from the department of health comes after a surge in “pings” caused havoc for British food producers, retailers and pubs who warned supply chains were nearing the breaking point. The government is encouraging people to continue using the app after surveys suggested that many may have deleted it in recent weeks to avoid being alerted.

“We want to reduce the disruption that self-isolation can cause for people and businesses, while ensuring we’re protecting those most at risk from this virus,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement. “This update to the app will help ensure that we are striking the right balance.”

According to the government, new data show that the app helped avoid more than 50,000 cases in the first three weeks of July, and prevented 1,600 hospital admissions.

Starting August 16, fully vaccinated contacts will be exempted from isolation and encouraged to take a PCR test.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com 

UK’s ‘pingdemic’ may be easing as cases start to drop

Some business leaders say the number of contact-tracing alerts among employees are falling, though many are deleting the app
World
3 days ago

Falling UK Covid infections are welcome surprise for scientists

Country recorded 24,950 new cases on Monday, well below the 39,950 from week earlier
World
6 days ago

DESNÉ MASIE: How many deaths will be enough in the UK?

The UK has bet everything on the vaccine being its exit route out of the pandemic, the rest of the world be damned
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
India likely to face third Covid-19 wave that ...
World / Asia
2.
Global copper supply could be disrupted if Chile ...
World
3.
Nigerian separatists sue Blinken and defence ...
World / Africa
4.
Senate pushes ahead with Biden’s milestone ...
World / Americas
5.
EU leaders choose Christine Lagarde to head ECB
World / Europe

Related Articles

Delta variant poses biggest threat to China since start of pandemic in 2019

World / Asia

Here are six Covid-19 myths you can put to rest

Features

Heathrow boss urges Britain to remove all barriers as families reunite

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.