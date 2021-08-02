World / Europe

Climate activists in Zurich target Credit Suisse and UBS

Police confirm about 30 people taken into custody during the peaceful protest

02 August 2021 - 17:10 Michael Shields
Climate activists of ‘Rise up for Change’ block an entrance of UBS to protest against big banks’ financing of fossil fuel projects that damage the environment in Zurich on August 2 2021. Picture: SCHWEIZ RISE UP FOR CHANGE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Climate activists of ‘Rise up for Change’ block an entrance of UBS to protest against big banks’ financing of fossil fuel projects that damage the environment in Zurich on August 2 2021. Picture: SCHWEIZ RISE UP FOR CHANGE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Zurich — Police cleared climate activists from the heart of Zurich’s financial district on Monday after dozens blocked entrances to offices of Switzerland’s two biggest banks to protest against their financing of fossil fuel projects, authorities said.

Police in Switzerland’s financial hub said they had taken about 30 people into temporary custody during the peaceful protest that was still under way around midday.

Police led or carried away singing and chanting activists who had taken up positions at the entrances to the headquarters of Credit Suisse and a big UBS office block on Paradeplatz square in central Zurich after they refused to disperse.

Credit Suisse and UBS have so far failed to respond adequately to the climate crisis, Frida Kohlmann, spokesperson for the Rise Up for Change group, said in a statement. “That is why the climate justice movement is occupying the Credit Suisse headquarters and the nearby UBS office to draw attention to the consequences of the Swiss financial institutions’ inaction.”

In response UBS said in a statement: “Climate protection is a top priority at UBS ... We are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our business to net zero by 2050, with science-based interim targets for 2025, 2030 and 2035.”

Credit Suisse had no comment on the protest, but said: “Credit Suisse is committed to climate protection and achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” referring to the 2015 international treaty on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

It noted it is working to help clients transition to low-carbon business models, aiming to provide at least Sf300bn ($331bn) in sustainable financing over the next decade. It also provides sustainable finance solutions for customers and is working to reduce its own carbon footprint.

The protest comes amid a wave of civil disobedience by activists in Switzerland, where the climate is warming at about twice the pace of the global average and changing its famed mountain landscapes.

Reuters

BJORN LOMBORG: A one-sided climate focus leads us badly astray

While climate change is a real problem, cold deaths vastly outweigh heat deaths worldwide
Opinion
1 day ago

DUANE NEWMAN: Global co-operation on carbon pricing can aid recovery from Covid

The IMF proposal on a minimum tax rate will be game-changing if it can win sufficient support
Opinion
1 day ago

Australia prevents Reef from being listed as in danger due to climate change ... for now

The Great Barrier Reef’s status will be examined again at the Unesco World Heritage Committee's mid-2022 session
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In China, pigs are being bred in 13-storey ‘hog ...
World / Asia
2.
India likely to face third Covid-19 wave that ...
World / Asia
3.
Delta variant poses biggest threat to China since ...
World / Asia
4.
SA-born Patrick Soon-Shiong to start trials of ...
World / Asia
5.
US warns Iran of ‘appropriate response’ after ...
World

Related Articles

Desalination on track in California despite environmental concern

World / Americas

BIG READ: The Saudi prince of oil vows to drill out the last molecule

Life

Recent extreme weather events show climate research is crucial

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.