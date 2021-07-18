World / Europe

Bavarian flash floods add to devastation in Europe

Death toll in Germany rises to 156 as the Berchtesgadener Land district receives record rainfall on Sunday

18 July 2021 - 17:17 Christoph Steitz and Philip Blenkinsop
People clean debris by a river in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18 2021. Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN
People clean debris by a river in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18 2021. Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Frankfurt — Flash floods hit southern Germany on Sunday, killing at least one person and adding to the flooding devastation that has claimed the lives of more than 180 people in Europe in recent days.

The Berchtesgadener Land district in Bavaria, which borders Austria, became the latest region to be hit by record rainfall and ensuing floods. Sunday’s death brought Germany’s death toll to 156 in its worst natural disaster in almost six decades, and the European toll to 183.

About 110 people have been killed in the worst-hit Ahrweiler district south of Cologne. More bodies are expected to be found there as the flood waters recede, police say.

The European floods, which began on Wednesday, have mainly hit the German states of Rhineland Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia and parts of Belgium. Entire communities have been cut off, without power or communications.

In North Rhine-Westphalia at least 45 people have died, while the death toll in Belgium stood at 27.

The German government will be readying more than €300m in immediate relief and billions of euros to fix collapsed houses, streets and bridges, finance minister Olaf Scholz told weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

“There is huge damage and that much is clear: those who lost their businesses, their houses, cannot stem the losses alone,” he said.

There could also be a €10,000 short-term relief payment for small businesses affected by the impact of the floods as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, economy minister Peter Altmaier told the paper.

Cleanup operation

Scientists have long said that climate change will lead to heavier downpours. But determining its role in these relentless rainfalls will take at least several weeks to research, scientists said on Friday.

In Belgium, which will hold a national day of mourning on Tuesday, water levels were falling on Sunday and the cleanup operation was under way. The military was sent in to the eastern town of Pepinster, where a dozen buildings have collapsed, to search for more victims.

Tens of thousands of people are without electricity and Belgian authorities said the supply of clean drinking water is also a big concern.

Emergency services in the Netherlands remained on alert as water levels are still high throughout the southern province of Limburg where tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.

Water levels in the Meuse River, in the southern part of Limburg, have dropped slightly making dyke inspections possible. If the structures pass muster people could be allowed to return home, the regional safety board said.

“After the inspection we will speak with the affected towns that are considered safe enough,” Hub Haenen of the regional safety board told local L1 radio. He said that a return will be very gradual, possibly even street by street.

Property damage

Tens of thousands of residents in the region have been evacuated in the past three days, while soldiers, firefighters and volunteers helped enforce dykes.

The Netherlands has so far only reported property damage from the flooding and no dead or missing people.

In Hallein, an Austrian town near Salzburg, powerful flood waters tore through the town centre on Saturday evening as the Salzach River burst its banks, but no injuries were reported.

Many areas of Salzburg province and neighbouring provinces remain on alert, with rains set to continue. Western Tyrol province reported that water levels in some areas were at highs not seen for more than 30 years.

Parts of Switzerland remained on flood alert, though the threat posed by some of the most at-risk bodies of water, such as Lake Lucerne and Bern’s Aare River, has eased.

Reuters

World’s top emissions market is about to get bigger as EU unveils new climate plan

Green Deal would help the bloc cut pollution by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050
World
4 days ago

EU proposes effective ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2035 in sweeping climate plan

Strategy is part of its multi-sector plan to reduce the EU's carbon footprint
World
4 days ago

French government given nine months to act on climate change

Top court says state has not acted to achieve targets set in November
World
2 weeks ago

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to deepen emissions cuts

Landmark ruling says Shell must change corporate policy to accelerate planned greenhouse gas reductions
World
1 month ago

Residents battle as record heatwaves sweep Eastern Europe and Siberia

The frequency of extremely hot summers is increasing because of the influence of humans on the planet’s climate, a senior Met Office scientist says
World
3 weeks ago

UK’s first auction of carbon emission permits planned for Wednesday

Sale seen as test of the country’s separation from the EU and the bloc’s cap-and-trade programme
World
2 months ago

Global power grids taking strain as temperatures soar and demand surges

Countries are bracing for higher energy costs as post-pandemic economies bounce back and renewables lag
World
1 month ago

Polish activists sue government over climate change

Claimants sayPolish government's failure to act on emissions threatens their rights and livelihoods
World
1 month ago
