World / Europe

legal ‘Polexit’

Polish court rules EU interim measures are unconstitutional

Rule of law dispute deepens as judge says Poland does not have to obey EU on changes to its courts system

14 July 2021 - 22:39 Gabriela Baczynska
A woman sits in front of the Constitutional Tribunal during a hearing in Warsaw, Poland, July 13 2021. Picture: SLAWOMIR KAMINSKI/REUTERS
A woman sits in front of the Constitutional Tribunal during a hearing in Warsaw, Poland, July 13 2021. Picture: SLAWOMIR KAMINSKI/REUTERS

Warsaw — Interim measures imposed on the Polish judicial system by the top European court are against the Polish constitution, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal said on Wednesday, accelerating the collision course between Warsaw and Brussels.

For the second time this week, the tribunal was addressing cases that call into question the primacy of EU Union law. Some observers say this could jeopardise Poland's continued membership of the 27-nation bloc.

“With the best will to interpret the constitution, it is impossible to find in it the powers of the (EU) Court of Justice to suspend Polish laws concerning the system of Polish courts,” said Constitutional Tribunal judge Bartlomiej Sochanski.

Wednesday’s ruling in Warsaw came as a result of proceedings initiated by Brussels against Poland, as part of which the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) told Warsaw in 2020 to suspend a panel it had created to discipline judges.

The panel — the Polish Supreme Court’s disciplinary chamber — asked the tribunal whether such a suspension was constitutional.

Shortly before the ruling on Wednesday, the deputy head of the CJEU again told Poland to immediately halt all activities of the chamber — comments echoed by EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders. The CJEU is due to issue another ruling on the disciplinary chamber on Thursday.

Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party says the EU is interfering in its right to make its own laws by challenging its judicial reforms, which it says are necessary to make courts function more effectively and remove a residue of communist influence.

“Fortunately the constitution and normality prevail over an attempt ... to interfere in the internal affairs of a member state, in this case Poland,” justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference.

Opposition parties and human rights groups say the reforms aim to increase political control over the courts, and that questioning the primacy of EU law could result in Poland’s eventual exit from the bloc.

“We are in the process of a legal ‘Polexit’, which is happening step by step, and we will see where it will lead us,” said Human Rights Ombudsman Adam Bodnar, a vocal government critic.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Tribunal postponed a ruling on whether the Polish constitution takes precedence over EU treaties.

Information posted on the Constitutional Tribunal website on Wednesday showed that this sitting, initially scheduled to resume on Thursday, would instead start again on August 3

Reuters 

Poland seeks greater control over media via new legal proposal, critics say

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long argued that foreign groups own too much of the media, distorting public debate
World
7 hours ago

London couple’s high life sheds light on ‘Azerbaijani laundromat’

Banks and ‘brass plate’ companies involved in elaborate money laundering scheme
World
5 hours ago

Italy expected to pass law to keep liners out of Venice lagoon

Government sources say the legislation will block  cruise ships
World
1 day ago

Polish court to rule on primacy of EU law

Ruling may bring Warsaw's row with Brussels to a head
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FSB urges stronger defence against cyber attacks ...
World
2.
Ivermectin isn’t a wonder drug for Covid-19
World / Americas
3.
Haiti arrests suspected mastermind behind ...
World / Americas
4.
Cuba internet goes dark after simmering tensions ...
World / Americas
5.
Haiti gang boss threatens ‘legitimate violence’ ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

World’s top emissions market is about to get bigger as EU unveils new climate ...

World / Europe

UK owes nearly €48bn in Brexit payment, EU says

World / Europe

ECB’s new policy regime lets inflation overshoot

World / Europe

Orban’s latest affront highlights EU’s inability to expel countries

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.