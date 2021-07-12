World / Europe

Russia considers measures to grab bigger slice of mining profits

Officials are mulling changes to mineral extraction taxes, with rates likely linked to raw-material prices so that levies rise when the market does

12 July 2021 - 13:36 Yuliya Fedorinova and Evgenia Pismennaya
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Russia is considering longer-term measures to grab a bigger slice of mining companies’ profits once a temporary export tax finishes at the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government last month announced duties of at least 15% on steel, nickel, aluminium and copper exports from Aug. 1 — with varying rates — to help cool surging commodities prices and boost state coffers. It said the move would be temporary and that it would seek to develop more sustainable measures.

Officials are now mulling changes to mineral extraction taxes, with rates likely linked to raw-material prices so that levies rise when the market does, the people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. That would probably replace export taxes from 2022, with a final decision taken after parliamentary elections in September. Other options of tapping mining profits may still be discussed, they said.

Countries around the world have taken steps to cool inflation in commodities and other key goods as economies plot a path out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet the temporary measures Russia announced in June risk altering exports if companies stockpile metal, and could see costs passed onto consumers. Raising mineral extraction taxes would probably mean producers bear most of the new costs.

“Regulating the market through a mineral extraction tax would be less painful for the metals industry and the global market, as it may be more predictable,” said Kirill Chuyko, an analyst at BCS Global Markets. The “export tax was unexpected and affected markets like aluminium, where price premiums increased.”

Russia’s finance ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Major producers Polyus PJSC, MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and United Co. Rusal International PJSC declined to comment.

Vedomosti newspaper on July 5 reported that a new mineral extraction tax could raise 100bn roubles ($1.35bn) a year, and increased levies may include precious metals producers. The government has already more than tripled the tax for this year for most metals and fertilisers to help shrink a budget deficit, though coal, gold and silver were excluded from the changes.

“We are ready for dialogue with regulators to find a solution that will provide the industries with confidence in the future and reduce the risks related to losing export markets,” Andrey Leonov, government relations director at steelmaker Severstal PJSC and a vice-president at a lobby group for the top producers.

Bloomberg . More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

State must subdue 'mining mafia', says RBM’s Werner Duvenhage

Richards Bay Minerals says shutdown to last until solution is found
Opinion
1 day ago

Thungela’s share price gains as the sun shines on coal producers

Mining company’s stock has gone from strength to strength since early June
Companies
22 hours ago

Tharisa’s engines revving as demand for its metals keeps growing

Tharisa’s production of PGMs rose 8.9% to 39,000oz quarter on quarter and 11.4% from a year ago
Companies
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five people fully vaccinated with Covishield die ...
World
2.
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies ...
World / Americas
3.
Japan expected to extend Covid-19 curbs in Tokyo
World / Asia
4.
EU gives nod to India’s Covishield vaccine
World / Europe
5.
Rishi Sunak sets out post-Brexit financial ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

SA mining industry steps up efforts as deaths rise

Companies / Mining

Lekgotla focuses on unlocking mining potential in the Northern Cape

Money & Investing

DESNÉ MASIE: Africa should use policy muscle in global climate change ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.