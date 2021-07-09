World / Europe

UK owes nearly €48bn in Brexit payment, EU says

But the UK estimated in 2018 that the total bill would amount to €41.4bn

09 July 2021 - 16:46 Kevin Whitelaw
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The EU has concluded that the UK owes it €47.5bn as part of the Brexit settlement, a higher figure than the UK had originally estimated.

The EU assessment, which was published in a budget document, is aimed at accounting for the UK’s ongoing commitments to EU programmes it’s still benefiting from, as well as other obligations to the bloc. The bulk of funds are due to the EU in the coming years.

The accounting could trigger new discussions with the UK, which estimated in 2018 that the total bill would amount to €41.4bn. But an EU spokesperson said the estimate is final and there is no indication the amount will be contested, adding that the British government has already paid the first instalment of its bill for this year.

The EU said that for 2021, the UK payment should total €6.8bn, with the rest to be paid later. Some payments to the EU could continue for liabilities such as the pensions of officials for several decades, the UK government has acknowledged.

The two sides continue to bicker over a number of issues related to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Late in June, officials postponed for three months a clash over British companies selling chilled meats to Northern Ireland as they continue to negotiate new trade rules for the region.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Time is of the essence in probe into Greensill scandal, Boris Johnson says

Johnson is trying to draw a line under a crisis that has seen ministers criticised for their interactions with former UK prime minister David Cameron
World
2 months ago

David Cameron breaks silence on Greensill lobbying

Britain's former prime minister distances himself from Greensill Capital, saying he lobbied for the troubled finance group at a time of crisis
World
2 months ago

How accurate were Brexit predictions?

It’s almost 100 days since Britain completed its split from the EU and a clearer picture of the consequences is starting to emerge
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five people fully vaccinated with Covishield die ...
World
2.
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies ...
World / Americas
3.
Japan expected to extend Covid-19 curbs in Tokyo
World / Asia
4.
EU gives nod to India’s Covishield vaccine
World / Europe
5.
Rishi Sunak sets out post-Brexit financial ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

UK authority looking into Apple’s in-app payment rules

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

The BBC is losing out to streaming services and their big wallets

Opinion

UK cuts spending review from three years to one due to virus uncertainty

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.