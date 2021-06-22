World / Europe

Spain pardons all nine jailed Catalan separatist leaders

One of the freed vows the region will continue its struggle for self-determination

22 June 2021 - 16:54 Inti Landauro, Joan Faus and Luis Felipe Castilleja
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement as he announces pardons for jailed Catalan separatist leaders, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 22 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement as he announces pardons for jailed Catalan separatist leaders, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 22 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Madrid — Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday pardoned all nine Catalan separatist leaders jailed for their role in a failed independence bid in the region in 2017, one of whom reacted with defiance to news of his impending release.

Sanchez announced the pardons in a televised address. They are conditional and a ban on the leaders holding public office remains in place.

They were sentenced in 2019 to between nine and 13 years for crimes of sedition and misuse of public funds, committed in organising a referendum on breaking away from Spain that authorities in Madrid banned but which led to a unilateral and short-lived declaration of independence.

Sanchez has described the pardons, which surveys show a majority of Spaniards oppose, as a goodwill gesture and a first step towards resolving a bitter political conflict with the wealthy northeastern region, whose government has sought a new referendum on independence under Madrid’s auspices.

One of the leaders, Raul Romeva, who was sentenced to 12 years for his role as Catalonia’s foreign affairs chief, said the region would continue its struggle for self-determination.

“By pardoning nine people, they will not hide the repression they continue exercising against hundreds of separatists. We won’t give up the fight: amnesty and self-determination!” he tweeted.

He and the other nine should be released from prison after the pardons have been published in the government’s official gazette.

Conservative opposition parties in Madrid have said they will challenge the pardons in the courts, while hundreds of separatists demonstrated in Barcelona on Monday, protesting that Sanchez’s plan is insufficient and unconditionally demanding a new referendum on the region’s independence.

An EU court ruled on June 3 that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two fellow pro-independence allies, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, should regain provisional political immunity as members of the European Parliament. 

Reuters

Spain battles to save tourism amid rise in new cases

The UK orders quarantine for travellers from the country, while EU nations advise against visits
World
10 months ago

Pedro Sánchez faces uphill battle as head of Spain's first coalition government in decades

Socialist Sánchez's investiture draws a line under nearly a year of political deadlock in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy
World
1 year ago

Jailed Catalan leader has some immunity, says top EU court

Oriol Junqueras was elected a member of the European parliament while in jail, but has criminal charges against him that precede that election
World
1 year ago
