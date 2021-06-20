World / Europe

Liberian civil war commander Alieu Kosiah sentenced in Swiss court

Court hands out maximum sentence of 20 years for rape, killings and an act of cannibalism

20 June 2021 - 21:09 Emma Farge and Alphonso Toweh
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Geneva —  A Liberian rebel commander was sentenced in Switzerland to 20 years in jail on Friday for rape, killings and an act of cannibalism, in one of the first ever convictions over the West African country's civil war.

The case was also Switzerland's first war crimes trial in a civilian court. It involved 46-year-old Alieu Kosiah who went by the nom de guerre “bluff boy” in the rebel faction ULIMO that fought former president Charles Taylor’s army in the 1990s.

Kosiah faced 25 charges including one where he was accused of eating slices of a man's heart. He was convicted of that and all but four of the other counts, documents from the Swiss Federal Court showed.

He was arrested in 2014 in Switzerland, where he had been living as a permanent resident. A 2011 Swiss law allows prosecution for serious crimes committed anywhere, under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

A plaintiff in the case who testified that Kosiah ordered his brother’s murder urged other Liberians to come forward as witnesses and secure more convictions.

“If you set an example, the other guys will be afraid,” he said in a statement via the nongovernmental organisation Civitas Maxima that represented him. He asked not to be named in media reports for fear of reprisals.

Liberia has ignored pressure to prosecute crimes from its back-to-back wars between 1989-2003, in which thousands of child soldiers became bound up in power tussles worsened by ethnic rivalry.

Human Rights Watch called Friday’s sentencing a “landmark”.

“Switzerland’s efforts on this case should help mobilise wider accountability in Liberia as this shows that these crimes can be prosecuted. I see this as an opportunity,” the group’s Elise Keppler said.

Activists in the Liberian capital Monrovia celebrated the verdict. “This will serve as a deterrent for others around the world. I think justice has taken its course,” said Dan Sayeh, a civil society campaigner.

Kosiah had denied all the charges and told the court he was a minor when first recruited into the conflict.

His lawyer Dmitri Gianoli said in an e-mail to Reuters that Kosiah was “very disappointed” by the court’s decision, saying it had succumbed to media and political pressure. “Mr Alieu Kosiah will pursue his fight for justice to be served.”

Kosiah was cleared on Friday of attempted murder of a civilian, accessory to the murder of a civilian, an order to loot and recruitment of a child soldier.

The court said that the 20-year sentence was the maximum it was allowed to give under Swiss law.

“No mitigating circumstances were taken into account in the sentencing. A deportation from Switzerland was also ordered for a period of 15 years,” it said. Kosiah was also ordered to pay compensation to seven plaintiffs, it added.

A court spokesperson later clarified that he would not be expelled before his sentence was served. The roughly six-and-a-half years  that Kosiah has already served in pretrial detention will count towards the sentence, the court papers showed.

Charles Taylor was sentenced for war crimes in 2012, but only for acts in neighbouring Sierra Leone. His son, Chuckie, was sentenced for torture in Liberia by a US court in 2009.

Reuters  

Court ruling on SA weapons suppliers a first step to halt sales to Yemen

Evidence has now emerged that locally made weapons have been found at the scenes of attacks on civilians in Yemen
National
4 days ago

Philippine president scoffs at ICC probe of drugs war deaths

Families of victims in Philippines war on drugs say police summarily executed suspects
World
5 days ago

Germany to pay Namibia €1.1bn over Herero-Nama genocide

Berlin calls atrocities ‘genocide’ but does not use the word ‘reparations’ for funding of reconstruction and development projects
World
2 weeks ago

Joe Biden pulls Trump sanctions against International Criminal Court

The previous administration looked to punish the ICC in response to plans to investigate allegations of war crimes during the conflict in Afghanistan
World
2 months ago

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses CAR troops of a war crime, an allegation which puts further pressure on relations between the two countries.
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Menopause — a once taboo subject — is now the ...
World
2.
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani loses $9bn after ...
World / Asia
3.
France and Britain face off over fishing rights ...
World / Europe
4.
Swiss TB clinics take the long Covid road
World / Europe
5.
Business hours in Zimbabwe slashed in new lockdown
World / Africa

Related Articles

LRA commander Dominic Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

World / Europe

Trial of rebel Liberian commander begins in Switzerland

World

Pandemic likely to see a rise in use of child soldiers

World

BIG READ: Loud silence has always dominated women’s experience of war

Life

ICC gives ‘Terminator’ DRC warlord its harshest sentence yet

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.