World / Europe

EU submits Covid-19 vaccine supply plan to WTO

The EU submits a plan to the World Trade Organization that it believes will more effectively broaden supply of Covid-19 vaccines than the intellectual property rights waiver

04 June 2021 - 13:52 Philip Blenkinsop
Picture: 123RF/SASIRIN PAMAI
Picture: 123RF/SASIRIN PAMAI

Brussels — The EU submitted to the World Trade Organization on Friday a plan it believes will more effectively broaden supply of Covid-19 vaccines than the intellectual property (IP) rights waiver backed by the US.

India, SA and dozens of developing countries are demanding an IP rights waiver for Covid-19 vaccines and other treatments to address what they say is a “staggering inequity” in access to global public goods.

A surprise US shift in May to support a patent waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents, such as the EU and Switzerland that are home to many drugmakers.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation EU, said on Friday it had submitted an alternative, stressing limits on export restrictions and existing WTO rules allowing countries to grant licences to producers.

WTO members discussed a revised waiver proposal on Monday, their 11th meeting on the topic since an initial proposal in October, though still with no breakthrough. Another meeting is planned for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The EU plan, which it says could be put into action much quicker, consists of three elements.

Export restrictions should be kept to a minimum. The EU has stressed it has exported more than 200 million vaccine doses, a level not matched by others such as the US.

The EU would encourage vaccine makers and developers to enter licensing and manufacturing deals with producers in developing countries and pledge increased supplies to vulnerable nations, as Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna have done.

Thirdly, the EU plan highlights existing WTO rules allowing countries to grant licences to manufacturers even without the consent of the patent-holder, though they would still receive compensation. Such licences should help ensure vaccines are available at affordable prices.

Reuters

