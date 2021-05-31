World / Europe

German inflation hits highest level since 2018

Eurozone inflation is approaching 2% due to fiscal support and the unwinding of 2020’s oil price crash

31 May 2021 - 17:05 Paul Carrel and Rene Wagner
Empty seats and tables in front of a restauarant are pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany May 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
Empty seats and tables in front of a restauarant are pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany May 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

Berlin — Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated in May, advancing further above the European Central Bank's target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other EU countries, rose by 2.4% in May, up from 2.1% in April. A Reuters forecast had pointed to a May reading of 2.5%.

The ECB’s chief economist, Philip Lane, said earlier in May the bank had a “lot of work to do” to raise inflation back to its 2% goal and market talk of rapidly rising prices is misplaced.

Eurozone inflation is approaching 2%, its fastest rate in years, on the back of fiscal support and the unwinding of 2020’s oil price crash, prompting some commentators to predict a new era of inflation.

But Lane pushed back on this narrative, arguing that the labour market will take years to get back to its pre-crisis level, corporate balance sheets are depleted and the economic rebound is still predicated on copious central bank and government support.

The ECB will next meet on June 10 and must decide whether to ease up on its stimulus given the prospect of rapid growth over the rest of the year as economic restrictions are lifted and the services sector rebounds.

“The ECB is unlikely to be disturbed by the short-term fluctuations in the inflation rate and will only slowly return its policy to normal,” Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said.

Reuters

EU could set an example for resumption of global travel and trade

Eurozone represents a microcosm of the issues that the world is facing when it comes to restarting business and leisure travel
Opinion
2 days ago

Wirecard scandal prompts stricter EU control over auditing

European commissioner to look at ways to regulate financial reporting and improve internal control systems
Companies
4 days ago

Bayer considers removing weedkiller glyphosate from some products in US

The move follows a judge’s rejection of a proposal to resolve future claims that Bayer product Roundup causes cancer
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ethiopia musters pro-government rally as pressure ...
World / Africa
2.
Sadc holds off on military action in Mozambique
World / Africa
3.
Mouse plague after rains brings Australian ...
World / Asia
4.
Zimbabwe might seize Todal Mining’s platinum ...
World / Africa
5.
Vietnam city tightens Covid-19 restrictions as ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.