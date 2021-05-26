World / Europe

Nordic corporates favour white males for leadership

Report says top positions held by extremely homogeneous set of people

26 May 2021 - 16:04 Kati Pohjanpalo
Picture: 123RF/BAS121
Picture: 123RF/BAS121

Helsinki — Executives at the top of the Nordic corporate ladder remain “strikingly” white and male, exposing a stagnation that has seen the region drop in international diversity and inclusion rankings.

In the region’s 120 biggest companies, more than 80% of leaders with profit-and-loss responsibilities are male, and 60% to 80% come from the country where the companies are headquartered, the Boston Consulting Group said in a report published on Wednesday. Women are more present in supporting roles, but men and nationals still outrank them.

“It’s evident that the key decision-making positions in the largest companies in the Nordics are held by an extremely homogeneous set of people,” the authors wrote.

Denmark, Finland and Norway have declined in the rankings of women’s share of leadership over the past 10 to 15 years. Sweden is now the only Nordic country to rank in the top 50 in the World Economic Forum’s gender gap reports, which encompass legislators, senior officials and managers.

People in the Nordic region have learnt to view themselves as global leaders in equality, and thus fail to recognise the challenge, according to the report. Efforts to change the status quo have mostly focused on women, leaving out other minorities, such as non-natives or LGBTQ+ people.

Many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and non-binary groups do not openly identify at work, and as many as a fifth report having faced negative attitudes.

About half the companies generate most of their revenue outside the region, but just 20% of the executives are non-Nordic.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether Nordic companies could enhance their competitiveness in global markets by securing stronger international representation on their executive teams,” the report said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

How men can show up for women at work

A new book explores why improving women’s lot in the workplace improves the workplace as a whole
World
6 months ago

JONATHAN COOK: Why Women’s Day is for men. No, really

It is easy for men not to notice the extra barriers facing women in business and elsewhere
Opinion
9 months ago

Why board diversity can no longer be a company tick-box

Despite being linked to improved performance and innovation, changing the face of directors has been sluggish in SA
Opinion
1 month ago

Joe Biden focuses on diversify in first slate of judicial nominees

US president seeks to fulfil campaign promise with nomination of three black women and first Muslim-American judge in US history
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Samoa’s gender quota creates a political crisis
World / Asia
2.
In messy UK divorce case, who will sail away with ...
World
3.
Trump’s all-cash funding of Scottish golf courses ...
World / Europe
4.
Biden and Putin to hold first summit in ...
World
5.
Mali’s former coup leader takes power as France ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.