World / Europe

Vaccines effective against variant found in India, study shows

Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca shots offer protection against strain, Public Health England research shows

23 May 2021 - 20:35 Agnieszka de Sousa
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca have been shown to work against a variant first identified in India, according to a study by Public Health England (PHE).

Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were “highly effective” against the B.1.617.2 strain first detected in India, the agency said in a statement. There was minimal difference with how the inoculations work on a variant detected in Kent, it said.

“We expect the vaccines to be even more effective at preventing hospitalisation and death,” said Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at PHE. “So it is vital to get both doses to gain maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants.”

The results are likely to boost the UK government’s plan to end its lockdown on June 21 even as cases of the variant have been rising rapidly.

The study, conducted from April 5 to May 16, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was 88% effective against the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose. Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective.

The difference may be explained by the fact that the rollout of second doses of AstraZeneca came later than for the Pfizer vaccine, PHE said. There’s also data showing the AstraZeneca inoculation takes longer to reach maximum effectiveness, according to the agency.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Nobody is safe until we are all safe, so global solidarity is vital

Barring others from your country can work only so far, for the history of humanity is one of movement and immigration
Opinion
8 hours ago

No end in sight to Africa’s vaccine shortage

Most of continent’s 1.3-billion people have no access to vaccines as India, the cornerstone of Covax’s supply chain, halts exports
World
2 days ago

IMF proposes R700bn global Covid-19 vaccine initiative

The aim of the plan is to have 60% of the world population vaccinated by the middle of 2022
National
2 days ago

‘Pandemic mindset’ persists despite vaccine

Survey shows that people in leading economies are afraid to return to normal life
World
3 days ago

Luck and stamina needed to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Germany

Compounding the rush for a vaccine in Germany is a decision to ease Covid-19 curbs for the fully vaccinated who are exempted from quarantine when ...
World
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In messy UK divorce case, who will sail away with ...
World
2.
Trump Organization’s finances face criminal probe ...
World / Americas
3.
Loss of EU workers due to Brexit will badly ...
World / Europe
4.
SA to push Sadc for military action in Mozambique
World / Africa
5.
New Arctic Council chair Russia calls for ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

US at the forefront of vaccine disinformation via social media

World

Malawi destroys nearly 20,000 expired Covid-19 shots

World / Africa

Compromise likely as G20 unconvinced on vaccine IP waivers

World

US will soon send tens of million vaccines abroad, says Biden

World / Americas

WHO chief urges vaccine makers to speed up delivery to Covax

World

‘The pandemic is now truly beyond control’: Covid-19 slays rural India

World / Asia

Not safe yet for Australia to open borders, PM tells industries

World / Asia

Taiwan and Singapore tighten Covid-19 restrictions as infections rise

World / Asia

Why Russia is battling to make its Sputnik V vaccine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.