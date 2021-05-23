City dwellers fleeing pandemic drive long-awaited renaissance of rural Italy

Catania, Sicily — A Medieval hamlet perched in the Madonie mountains of Sicily, Castelbuono looks straight out of a fairy tale, with narrow, winding streets and a stonewalled castle from the 14th century.

Yet despite years of local efforts to turn it into a cultural hub through tourism and the establishment of an international music festival, Castelbuono has been shrinking for decades. Since the late 1960s, entire families across southern and central Italy have fled to the wealthier north in search of employment, as agriculture, textile mills and other industries declined. As a result, about 2,500 villages across the country are disappearing, with more than 2-million empty houses.

But Covid-19 brought an unlikely reversal in that trend. Even as the virus tore through Italy’s rural interior and south, it also drew a wave of young adults and expatriates into its declining towns. Once relegated to weekend escapes from urban fatigue, centuries-old villages such as Castelbuono — called “borghi” in Italian, or “borgo” in the singular — became more attractive refuges from the claustrophobia of pandemic lockdowns, promising more space to inhabit and improved quality of life at cheaper prices.

Now, to translate this phenomenon into a lasting post-pandemic legacy, elected leaders and grass-roots organisations are taking action to improve infrastructure, rebuild community ties and push these ageing villages into the 21st century as remote work becomes the new normal.

“The pandemic created one of the biggest opportunities ever for small towns in Italy,” said Carla Cucco, a 30-year-old lawyer who grew up in Castelbuono and moved back from Palermo amid the first lockdown in mid-2020. She is now living with her parents.

Exactly how many people returned to villages in 2020 is hard to say, especially since many Italians who previously left never gave up nominal residency. But a report by SVIMEZ, an Italian think-tank focused on the economic development in the south, estimates that 80,000-100,000 people moved back to these long-fading regions since the start of Covid-19, based on employer surveys. Meanwhile, demand for properties in rural areas increased 20% during the first lockdown, according to real estate agencies.

Some new arrivals are remaking villages so they are more viable places to live long term. Cucco is part of South Working, a loose network of young Italian professionals that started during the pandemic to stay connected while in isolation. Over the past six months, in co-operation with the local officials in Castelbuono, Cucco and a group of fellow returnees turned parts of historical buildings into co-working spaces. Now, when Cucco has to speak with a client in the city, she steps into what was once the cloister of an 18th-century Catholic church, now converted into an open-air conference room.

The baroque village of Palazzolo Acreide in southern Sicily, which has lost about 7% of its residents in the past decade, is similarly trying to capitalise on the pandemic’s positive population effect.

“We are not yet to the point of extinction, because despite the inevitable decrease in population, Palazzolo is still lively and can offer a lot,” said mayor Salvatore Gallo. He estimates that hundreds of newcomers have arrived since 2020 to the town of 8,000, a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) world heritage site rated the second most beautiful borgo in Italy in 2019.

Newcomers

Before Covid-19 hit, Gallo looked into bringing in the popular €1 houses programme — where owners sell uninhabited homes in need of renovation for a nominal fee — that has been tried in dozens of emptied villages. But when he found that such incentives mostly function as holiday house giveaways, he decided that a better strategy for Palazzolo would be supporting projects and businesses that newcomers initiated.

The first of those will be a FabLab, a workshop equipped with tools such as 3-D printers as well as soldering irons and textile looms. Directed by Marie-Marthe Joly, a Swiss entrepreneur, it will open in the next few months inside an old monastery, which Gallo made available for free.

Enticed by the slower pace of life, Joly decided to make her move permanent after getting stuck at her holiday home in Palazzolo during the first lockdown. Through academic partnerships with the University of Geneva and the University of Catania in Sicily, she plans to use the FabLab to bring in experts to teach business, crafts and digital skills to locals.

“Moving to a borgo shouldn’t just be a selfish decision to enjoy better food and cheaper rent, but a chance to enrich and give back to the host community,” she said.

Yet the ability to work remotely at her university is what made the move possible. And that’s what she and Gallo — who has signed a contract for high-speed internet coverage for the entire town — hope will enable more arrivals to stay.

As part of South Working, Carmelo Ignaccolo, a PhD student in urban studies and planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been tracking co-working hubs and places with access to high-speed internet that can cater to the needs of remote-working professionals across rural Italy; so far, the group has counted 192 locations. To better understand the level of repopulation that has taken place in some of these towns during the pandemic, he hopes to analyse mobile phone and internet use data. That could also help indicate where governments should aim for future investments, he said.

In a kind of domino effect, several areas struggling with depopulation have already begun experimenting with ways to encourage newcomers to stay for the whole year rather than just during the holidays.