World / Europe

UK tells EU it needs more time to solve border riddle

A back door into the single market from Northern Ireland has been one of the most difficult issues of Brexit

17 May 2021 - 16:56 Guy Faulconbridge
The entrance to the port of Larne in Northern Ireland, February 2 2021. Picture: CHARLES MCQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES
The entrance to the port of Larne in Northern Ireland, February 2 2021. Picture: CHARLES MCQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES

London — Britain has demanded the EU give it more time to solve the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, proposing to phase in checks on food from October, the BBC said on Monday, while Ireland said the deal needed to be made to work.

After the UK left the EU’s orbit at the start of this year, checks and tariffs were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

The checks triggered anger and a perception among pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland that the Brexit deal divides them from the rest of the UK, a shift they say could sink the 1998 peace deal that brought an end to three decades of violence there.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had promised there would be unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, unilaterally extended a grace period on certain checks to minimise supply disruption, a move Brussels said breached the Brexit divorce deal.

Now Britain is asking the EU to introduce checks slowly, according to the BBC. From October, checks on fresh meat products could begin, extending to dairy products, plants and wine from the end of January 2022, the BBC said.

A spokesperson for Johnson said Britain wants solutions to be found rapidly and called on the EU to take a “risk-based approach” to trade with Northern Ireland.

After British negotiator David Frost said the Northern Ireland protocol would not be sustainable, Ireland is increasingly concerned that Johnson wants to completely revise the deal, RTE reported on Monday.

But Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he did not get an immediate sense from his meeting with Johnson that London wants to rewrite the trading arrangements. “We were very clear and are very clear that this is an international agreement, commitments have been made and it needs to be worked, and the processes that are in it need to be worked also,” Martin told an online event when asked about the report.

Preserving the delicate peace without allowing the UK a back door into the EU’s single market via the Irish border was one of the most difficult issues of nearly four years of tortuous talks on the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Some fear the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, designed to prevent a hard border, could spill over into violent protest in the province in the coming months.

Britain’s retail industry lobby group on Monday called for urgent talks between the major supermarket groups it represents and EU and British officials to discuss proposed new post-Brexit Irish Sea border checks for food products.

“EU and UK officials should urgently sit down with the major supermarkets to understand the issues and agree robust and practical controls which work for households across Northern Ireland,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium. 

Reuters

UK not convinced by Biden’s global business tax

British scepticism could potentially delay any agreement
World
22 hours ago

UK’s first auction of carbon emission permits planned for Wednesday

Sale seen as test of the country’s separation from the EU and the bloc’s cap-and-trade programme
World
1 day ago

UK tourists on tenterhooks as Portugal mulls reopening

A decision should be made soon, ministry spokesperson says after announcement fails to materialise
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden under pressure as Netanyahu signals Gaza ...
World / Middle East
2.
Hamas’s offensive makes less military sense than ...
World / Middle East
3.
US, UN call on Israel, Hamas to cease fire amid ...
World / Middle East
4.
China becomes second country to land on Mars ...
World / Asia
5.
Tariff truce may spare iconic US products from ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

France wants to deny UK financial firms access to EU amid spat over fishing ...

World / Europe

Arlene Foster steps down as Northern Ireland first minister

World / Europe

BLOOMBERG OPINION: First 100 days of Brexit brings few lessons

Opinion

Clashes break out in Northern Ireland amid rising post-Brexit tensions

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.