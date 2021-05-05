France threatens to cut power to Jersey amid deepening row over fishing rights

France’s maritime minister suggested that her government could cut off electricity supplies to the British island of Jersey, amid a deepening row between France and the UK over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Annick Girardin said she was “revolted” when she found out that Jersey had granted 41 fishing licences that included conditions and specific criteria that were “decided unilaterally and without explanation”. The island just off the northwest coast of Brittany is a self-governing dependency of the British crown that imports about 95% of its electricity from France through undersea cables.

“We’re ready to resort to retaliatory measures” that are in the Brexit accord, Girardin told MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“Concerning Jersey, I’ll remind you of the transport of electricity via submarine cables,” she added. “I would regret it if we have to do it, but we’ll do it if we have to.”

French officials have also said they will close their Jersey offices and stop products from the island entering France.

Girardin said that she flagged the non-compliance with the Brexit deal to the European Commission. She also posted a video clip of the comments to MPs on her Twitter account.

Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said the island had issued the licences in accordance with the UK’s trade and co-operation agreement with the EU. This means French boats must demonstrate a track record of having fished in the area, he said.

“If French fishermen or the authorities have further evidence they would like to submit, we will update the licenses to reflect that evidence,” Gorst said in a statement on the Jersey government’s website. “We are entering a new era, and it takes time for all to adjust.”

UK vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that Britain and the EU should “continue to work together” to “iron out” any problems. “We’ve got to look at this urgently,” and the “best way” to fix this is to work together, he said on Wednesday.

Last week, Clement Beaune, France’s junior minister for European affairs, threatened to block regulations that would allow UK financial firms to do business in the EU if Britain doesn’t respect its commitments on fishing.

Access to bountiful fishing areas located between 11km and 22km off the British coast is difficult, and the UK hasn’t delivered all the permits it was meant to, the head of the national fishing committee, Jean-Luc Hall, said last week. He added that French fishermen do not venture into UK waters without a licence because of the risks of fines.

British and EU negotiators are locked in discussions over the 2021 catch quota for shared fishing stocks. Hall said that some of them “think it’s possible that delays in giving out licences is a lever in the negotiations on quotas”.

Jersey has been importing power from France for 37 years without any political problems. According to Jersey Electricity’s website, the island has “contingency arrangements” to help “mitigate any risk of disruption to imports”. Its two diesel-fired power stations, La Collette and Queen’s Road, have a joint capacity of about 115MW and can be used if imports are cut off.

The utility company operates three power cables with a total capacity of 202MW.

