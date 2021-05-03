Scotland’s rebel youth demand independence from UK

London — Robyn Graham was too young to vote in Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum, and now she is determined to get her chance in another one.

The 19-year-old law and politics student at the University of Glasgow is among a generation of youth for whom the political landscape has been dominated by the constitutional future of the three-centuries-old UK. To her, it’s not a matter of if, but when Scotland breaks away.

“I’m sure we will grow old in an independent Scotland,” said Graham, national secretary of the youth wing of the Scottish National Party, which has been running the country’s semi-autonomous government since she was five years old.

Scotland heads into an election on May 6 that has become a pitched battle over whether the nation should get another say on its place in the UK after Brexit. Polls predict the pro-independence camp is on course to win big and intensify a standoff with the government in London.

The problem for the integrity of the UK is that the demographics look increasing stacked against it the longer the wrangling rumbles on. While Scotland is about evenly split between support for independence and remaining in the UK, its rebel youth is disproportionately in favour of going it alone. John Curtice, Britain’s most prominent psephologist, calls it a gradual erosion of the foundations of support for the union.

A recent YouGov poll found that 70% of people age 18-24 would vote “yes” in an independence referendum when excluding “don’t knows”. A Believe In Scotland poll, commissioned by PanelBase, showed that the disparity with older voters ran even deeper: It found 72% of voters between 16 — the minimum voting age in Scotland — and 35 would vote “yes”.

The problem for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, or indeed subsequent leaders, is that the issue is unlikely to fade away. His current stance is that the 2014 ballot, when Scots decided by 55% to 45% to remain in the UK, was a once-in-a-generation event. But Scots voted more emphatically to stay in the EU two years later, and across the UK under-25s were more than twice as likely to want to remain in the bloc than leave.