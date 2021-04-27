World / Europe

City of London eyes housing as a new way to use empty space

The emphasis on more homes and shopping space does not mean the financial district will no longer be building new offices

27 April 2021 - 17:33 Olivia Konotey-Ahulu
Terraced houses in Primrose Hill, London. Picture: REUTERS
London — The City of London is planning for life after the pandemic. The overseers of the sparsely populated area announced plans on Tuesday to build at least 1,500 homes in the next decade, along with exploring new ways to repurpose empty space.

It has already flagged ambitions to develop 122,500m² of shopping space over 15 years.

The proposals come after lockdowns fuelled fierce debates about the future of work, spurring some banks in the Square Mile and Canary Wharf financial districts to accelerate plans to ditch office space. Vacancies across the City have soared 70% since the onset of the pandemic to more than 1-million square metres, according to Savills. 

“London remains a world-leading financial centre but we also know that to remain so we must adapt,” Catherine McGuinness, chair of the policy and resources committee at the City of London Corporation, said during a virtual event hosted by Bloomberg on Tuesday to launch the plan.

We are “reimagining the Square Mile for the new normal and resurging from this difficult period better and stronger than ever”, she said.

The permanent residential population of the City is estimated at 8,000, compared with about half a million workers who thronged its streets from Monday to Friday before the pandemic.

The emphasis on more homes and shopping doesn’t mean the City is no longer building new offices; no fewer than nine new tower blocks are under construction or in the pipeline, a report outlining the proposals said.

But the corporation is sending a firm message: the City is no longer just a bankers’ playground. It is embarking on a five-year marketing campaign which could promote all-night events similar to Paris’s Nuit Blanche arts festival or traffic-free days on weekends during the summer. Empty and underused spaces could be let cheaply to workers in creative industries.

Visitors spend £2bn a year in the district, supporting 34,000 jobs across the culture, leisure, hospitality and retail sectors, according to the report outlining the proposals.

The corporation will also seek to woo smaller, high-potential firms including technology companies and sectors not traditionally drawn to the City, such as biosciences, the report said. There are plans to make 5G technology available across the district.

“Every city around the world will be thinking about these things,” Danny Lopez, CEO of cybersecurity firm Glasswall Solutions, said at the virtual event. “We are entering a very long-term new chapter that’s going to take us quite a while to figure out,” he said.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, visit bloomberg.com

British trade minister dismisses Cummings’s claim about Johnson as tittle-tattle

UK prime minister at centre of sleaze allegations published by his former top aide
World
2 days ago

UK report ‘normalises white supremacy’, say UN rights experts

But the UK stands by its report, saying the conclusions made by the human rights experts misrepresents the review’s findings
World
1 week ago

TIM HARFORD: Why we shouldn’t worry about Covid-19 vaccine blood clots

Individual risks vary: young people are perhaps at somewhat higher risk of side-effects
Opinion
1 week ago

UK says lockdown, not vaccine, led to drop in Covid-19 deaths

That said, Britain is on track to offer all adults a vaccine by the end of July, but still expects a rise in cases as the economy opens up
World
2 weeks ago

