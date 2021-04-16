World / Europe

Russia still mulling counter sanctions against the US

The US has announced an array of economic sanctions against Russia, but not when they will come into effect

16 April 2021 - 14:48 Dmitry Antonov and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
US President Joe Biden has described Russia's Vladimir Putin as having no soul, and that he will pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would decide what counter sanctions to impose on Washington, a day after US President Joe Biden hit Moscow with an array of punitive measures, but gave no indication of timing.

On Tuesday, the US government blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred US banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia’s central bank, national wealth fund and finance ministry.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is mulling its response. “The principle of reciprocity for such matters has not been cancelled, but everything will depend on the decisions made by the [Russian] head of state.”

Peskov did not say when Putin would decide on counter sanctions, though Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that retaliatory sanctions would come soon. He added that the Kremlin has yet to decide on Putin’s possible participation in a US-led climate summit.

“Their views categorically do not coincide when it comes to creating mutually beneficial relations and taking each other’s interests into account,” Peskov said of Putin and Biden.

Peskov said the Russian leader has repeatedly said that Russia is ready to co-operate with the US as much as Washington wants to co-operate with Moscow.

The US sanctions were a response to Moscow’s alleged meddling in last year’s US election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions. Russia denies all the allegations.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the US, was recalled to Moscow in March amid deteriorating ties. He attended a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry on Friday. 

Reuters

Rouble falls as US ready to hit Russia with new sanctions

A new raft of sanctions targets the Russian central bank, finance ministry and sovereign wealth fund
World
1 day ago

Order by Joe Biden will restrict Russia’s ability to issue sovereign debt

A source says among sanctions to be unveiled are the blacklisting of about 30 entities and orders expelling about 10 Russian officials from the US
World
1 day ago

Russia rejects Nato call to end military build-up on Ukraine border

Calling the US its adversary, Russia says the US should stay away from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, ‘for its own good’
World
2 days ago

