UK says lockdown, not vaccine, led to drop in Covid-19 deaths

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Tuesday that the rapid drop in Covid-19 deaths was largely due to a three-month lockdown, not the vaccination programme, and that cases would rise once again as restrictions ease.

The UK launched its inoculation drive in December and has already offered a first shot to all over-50s, the clinically vulnerable and health workers. The country is behind only Israel in the proportion of its population to have received at least one dose.

However, that rollout was followed a month later by a third lockdown in early January to tackle surging infections driven by the “Kent” variant of the virus. Since February, daily infection numbers, hospitalisations and deaths have all dropped sharply.

“The bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown,” Johnson said on Tuesday, adding there was no reason to change the road map for reopening the economy. “As we unlock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infections and, sadly, we will see more hospitalisation and deaths.”

With conditions improving, England reopened all retail, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens on Monday, and Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are due to reopen different elements of their societies in the coming weeks.

The vaccine rollout also got a boost on Tuesday when Moderna became the third vaccine to be offered in England after AstraZeneca and one from Pfizer-BioNTech. That will help keep Britain on track to hit its target of offering all adults a vaccine by the end of July.

Moderna, already offered in the US and Europe, uses the same mRNA technology as Pfizer’s shots but can be stored at normal fridge temperatures unlike its rival Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept and shipped at ultra-low temperatures.

On Tuesday, the National Health Service (NHS) England said that people aged 45 or over can now book appointments to receive a vaccine. For those categories already offered a vaccine, it said that 95% of eligible people who have taken up the offer.

However, in another note of caution, the government announced an expansion of surge-testing in the south London boroughs of Lambeth and Wandsworth to detect cases of the variant first found in SA.

There have been 74 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.351, in the boroughs, and there is concern that vaccines are less effective against it.

“The important thing will be to watch: if the SA variant has really taken off, and we’ll probably know in about two to three weeks, then we may need to pause reopening a little bit,” James Naismith, professor of structural biology at the University of Oxford and director of Rosalind Franklin Institute, told BBC Radio.

With more than 127,000 fatalities, the UK has the fifth-highest death toll in the world from Covid-19.

