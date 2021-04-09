Prince Philip, husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth, dead at 99

The former naval officer admitted he found it hard to give up the military career he loved and to take on the job as the monarch’s consort for which there was no clear-cut constitutional role.

In private, the prince was regarded as the unquestioned head of his family, but protocol obliged the man dubbed “the second handshake” to spend his public life literally one step behind his wife. “There was no precedent. If I asked somebody ‘What do you expect me to do?’, they all looked blank — they had no idea, nobody had much idea,” he said in an interview to mark his 90th birthday.

After completing more than 22,000 solo appearances, Philip retired from public life in August 2017, although after that he occasional appeared at official engagements. His last appearance was last July at a military ceremony at Windsor Castle, the royal palace to the west of London where he and the monarch have resided during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The queen, who is 94, came to the throne in 1952 and the couple, who were third cousins, married at Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947. They had four children, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward.

They celebrated their 72nd anniversary on the same day that Andrew stepped down from public duties over the controversy surrounding his association with the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, one of a number of recent crises the family have faced.

The death of the queen’s husband and closest confidant will raise questions over whether she might consider abdication, but royal commentators say there is little or no chance that this will happen. In recent years, the queen has cut the number of official engagements she carries out and has passed many royal duties and patronages onto Charles, his son William and other senior royals. But she still carries out the most symbolic of the monarchy’s state duties, such as the opening of parliament.

While he officially played second fiddle to his wife, Philip was regarded as the private head of the family.

Some royal watchers have said that his absence from this role in recent years, with declining health, has played a role in some of the monarchy’s recent travails, such as the crisis of Charles’s younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the decision that saw them give up their royal roles.

“The main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage,” Philip said in a speech in 1997. “It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when things get difficult. You can take it from me that the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”

