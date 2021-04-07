World / Europe

Extinction Rebellion members arrested at Barclays in London

The activist group broke windows at the bank to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change

07 April 2021 - 12:56 Guy Faulconbridge
Activists from Extinction Rebellion inside a police car after being detained outside the Barclays offices, in Canary Wharf, London, Britain, April 7 2021. Picture: REUTERSTOBY MELVILLE
Activists from Extinction Rebellion inside a police car after being detained outside the Barclays offices, in Canary Wharf, London, Britain, April 7 2021. Picture: REUTERSTOBY MELVILLE

London — Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.

The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows and then pasted the message “In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass” on the front of the bank’s building.

The group said the action was part of its “Money Rebellion” against the capitalist system, which uses “non-violent, direct action, causing damage to property to prevent and draw attention to greater damage”.

It accused the bank of “continued investments in activities that are directly contributing to the climate and ecological emergency”.

“Extinction Rebellion is entitled to its view on capitalism and climate change, but we would ask that in expressing that view it stops short of behaviour that  involves criminal damage to our facilities and puts people’s safety at risk,” a spokesperson for Barclays said.

“We have made a commitment to align our entire financing portfolio to the goals of the Paris Agreement, with specific targets and transparent reporting, on the way to achieving our ambition to be a net-zero bank by 2050, and help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Extinction Rebellion wants to trigger a wider revolt against the political, economic and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

The group’s move against Barclays in the Canary Wharf business district came after activists splashed black dye on the façade of the Bank of England in the historical financial centre, the City of London, a week ago.

“You may dislike our action today but I ask you to compare a crack in a window to funding wildfires and flooded homes,” said Sophie Cowen, a campaigner from London.

Reuters

