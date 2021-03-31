World / Europe

EU to rule on Poland’s curbs on judges

Brussels sees moves against the judiciary as violations of the bloc's laws

31 March 2021 - 15:32 Stephanie Bodoni
EU flags outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS/FRANÇOIS LENOIR
EU flags outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS/FRANÇOIS LENOIR

Brussels — Poland faces yet another challenge at the EU’s top court over its controversial disciplinary regime for judges and a law aimed at punishing those who are too critical.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it will also ask the EU court of justice to suspend the Polish measures pending a final ruling, “to prevent the aggravation of serious and irreparable harm inflicted to judicial independence and the EU legal order”.

“The Polish law on the judiciary undermines the independence of Polish judges and is incompatible with the primacy of EU law,” the commission said in a statement. It “prevents Polish courts, including by using disciplinary proceedings, from directly applying certain provisions of EU law protecting judicial independence, and from putting references for preliminary rulings on such questions to the court of justice”.

While the EU has repeatedly warned that Poland’s sweeping judicial overhaul endangers judicial independence, the government has said it is reforming an inefficient court system and told the bloc to stay out of its internal affairs. Critics of the contested law that boosts penalties for judges who question the validity of government reforms have said it’s a measure used to frighten and muzzle opponents.

The EU’s top tribunal in 2020 ordered Poland to “immediately suspend” its controversial disciplinary regime for judges, which came as a setback for the nationalist government. The commission then questioned Poland’s inadequate implementation of that ruling, just weeks before the nation held elections.

The Polish supreme court’s disciplinary chamber has continued to rule despite legal uncertainty. It has issued verdicts that strip immunity from judges who had publicly opposed the government’s judicial reforms or sent questions regarding the changes to the European court of justice.

The commission on Wednesday said Poland “violates EU law” by allowing this chamber, “the independence of which is not guaranteed” to take decisions that directly affect the work of judges.

“These matters include cases of the lifting of immunity of judges with a view to bringing criminal proceedings against them or detain them, and the consequent temporary suspension from office and the reduction of their salary,” the commission said. “This seriously undermines judicial independence and the obligation to ensure effective legal protection, and thus the EU legal order as a whole.”

Bloomberg

Boris Johnson says vaccine success was due to ‘greed’ and ‘capitalism’

British prime minister rows back from comment  made in a closed meeting with MPs
World
6 days ago

EU officials scan corporate sector for danger as bankruptcies loom

Governments face conundrum of how to decide which companies to keep alive as they withdraw support
World
1 week ago

EU and UK in vaccine diplomacy talks

Bid to avoid escalation that could lead to export supply blockade
World
1 week ago

EU sues UK over illegal taxes as post-Brexit tension rises

The two have had disagreements over the export of Covid-19 vaccines and the UK refusing to grant full rights to the EU’s ambassador in London
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fourteen countries challenge WHO report on ...
World
2.
Thousands feared displaced in Mozambique
World / Africa
3.
Portugal to send 60 troops to Mozambique after ...
World / Africa
4.
Governments race to build semiconductor ...
World
5.
Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.