World / Europe

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic steps down over Russia vaccine deal scandal

A row erupted after it emerged that Matovic secretly ordered a shipment of Russian Covid-19 vaccines his political partners had opposed

30 March 2021 - 21:13 Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka
Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic with finance minister Eduard Heger at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA
Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic with finance minister Eduard Heger at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA

Prague —  Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned on Tuesday, opening the way to forming a new government after a month-long political crisis sparked by a dispute over use of Russian coronavirus vaccines.

President Zuzana Caputova tasked finance minister Eduard Heger to form the new government, in an orchestrated handover of power from Matovic to his Ordinary People (Olano) party colleague and trusted ally.

All four parties in the ruling coalition have agreed to participate in a new cabinet with Heger at the helm, while Matovic will take the finance portfolio.

Matovic offered the swap to appease his coalition partners after a series of disputes that boiled over at the start of March, when Matovic secretly ordered a shipment of Russian Covid-19 vaccines his partners had opposed because they lack clearance for usage in the EU.

Matovic was keen to boost vaccinations as the country of 5.5-million was slowly emerging from its worst wave of the pandemic, which has filled hospitals and put Slovakia among Europe's worst-hit countries in recent weeks.

With Matovic and his main rival, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) leader Richard Sulik — both outspoken firebrands — in the new government, the truce among the parties may be shaky.

“It could be even less stable, because besides the conflict line between Matovic and Sulik, another could appear within Olano between Matovic as chair and Heger as the prime minister,” said political scientist Tomas Nociar.

Heger was a manager and parliamentary deputy from Matovic's Olano party from 2016 to 2020, when he took over the finance portfolio.

Olano won the election a year ago with an anti-corruption agenda after the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancée in 2018. A series of investigations have started since it came to power.

Reuters

UAE first state outside China to produce Sinopharm vaccine

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries   signs contract to start manufacturing the vaccine from April
World
1 day ago

BioNTech lifts vaccine target to 2.5-billion in 2021

German biotech company’s chief says the company is developing a vaccine that can be stored in a fridge and a freeze-dried version useful for ...
Companies
2 hours ago

African Union to get up to 220-million J&J Covid-19 vaccine doses

Through one of its units, J&J signed a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, which could order 180-million more doses
World
1 day ago

Johnson urges caution as England stay-at-home ends

Prime minister points to rising cases in Europe and new variants threatening vaccine rollout
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Governments race to build semiconductor ...
World
2.
Czech billionaire Petr Kellner among five killed ...
World / Europe
3.
Palma attack shows growing Islamic State ...
World / Africa
4.
Virus may have spread from bats to humans via ...
World
5.
Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Brazil’s foreign and defence ministers quit in setback for Jair Bolsonaro

World / Americas

Fewer black and Asian Britons are receiving Covid-19 vaccines

World / Europe

France extends lockdowns amid soaring Covid-19 as Germany introduces border ...

World / Europe

Italy to use algorithm to decide who gets Covid-19 vaccine first

World / Europe

Hong Kong suspends BioNTech vaccines amid packaging defects

World / Asia

India halts exports of AstraZeneca vaccine as infections surge at home

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.