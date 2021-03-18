World / Europe

French MPs can meet who they want to in Taiwan, France asserts

‘French senators, as members of a French state institution, should … refrain from any form of official contact with the Taiwanese authorities,’ China says in a letter

18 March 2021 - 10:47 John Irish
Statues are shown outside the National Assembly of France building on Concordia bridge in Paris, France. Picture: 123RF/RH2010
Statues are shown outside the National Assembly of France building on Concordia bridge in Paris, France. Picture: 123RF/RH2010

Paris — French Senators are free to meet whomever they wish when they travel, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday after the Chinese embassy in Paris warned against legislators meeting officials during an upcoming visit to self-ruled Taiwan.

In February, China’s ambassador sent a letter to Alain Richard, the head of the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, expressing his concern about the visit later in 2021. He urged that no meetings take place that could harm Franco-Chinese ties.

China says democratic Taiwan is part of “one China”, and that this principle must be accepted by any country with which it has diplomatic relations. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

The letter was leaked to French media with various accounts describing how Richard — a former defence minister under President Jacques Chirac — was outraged after receiving the correspondence. Richard has previously travelled to Taiwan in his existing role.

That prompted the Chinese embassy to publish the letter on its website and formally warn the senators about the trip that it said would violate the one-China principle and send the wrong signal to Taiwan’s pro-independence forces.

“French senators, as members of a French state institution, should of course observe this principle and refrain from any form of official contact with the Taiwanese authorities,” it said in a post on March 16.

When asked to respond on Wednesday, France’s foreign ministry spokesperson pointed to the separation of powers in the country.

“French parliamentarians freely decide their travel and their contacts,” she said.

Taiwan foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said they looked forward to welcoming the legislators, and condemned the Chinese ambassador’s letter.

“The uncivilised behaviour of the Chinese government will only deepen the Taiwanese people’s antipathy towards China," she said.

It is not the first time China's ambassador Lu Shaye in Paris has angered Paris. He was summoned by the foreign ministry last April over posts and tweets by the embassy defending Beijing's response to the pandemic and criticising the West’s handling of the outbreak.

Reuters

STEVEN KUO: US and China poised for a silly/serious cold war

As Biden teams up with Western powers, relations haven't been this bad since before Nixon initiated detente
22 hours ago

Joe Biden moves to stand up to China

Meeting shows importance Biden places on Indo-Pacific region
4 days ago

Hundreds taken into quarantine after Hong Kong Covid-19 outbreak

The outbreak is connected to a trainer at Ursus Fitness in Sai Ying Pun, a neighbourhood on Hong Kong Island that is popular with expats
6 days ago

