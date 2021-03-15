World / Europe

Dutch watchdog reports cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side-effects from shots, body says

15 March 2021 - 12:35 Toby Sterling
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Amsterdam — The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side-effects from AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of possible unexpected side-effects in other countries.

The Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb said that 10 cases of reported side-effects seen with the vaccine in the Netherlands included cases of possible thrombosis or embolisms, but none of the cases also included a lowered number of platelets, as has been reported in Denmark and Norway.

The Dutch government announced shortly before midnight on Sunday that it was halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Its decision came hours before the Dutch began casting votes in a national election seen as a referendum on the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision meant 43,000 vaccination appointments would be cancelled at short notice, the country’s health authorities said.

European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday.

The Dutch vaccination programme got off to a slow start, but hoped to catch up using the Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna vaccines, and later the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. AstraZeneca, however, was to have accounted for 30% of 4.3-million vaccinations through April 15.

The Dutch health ministry said it hopes to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca within several weeks, describing the halt as a “pause” taken only as a precaution.

“I hope [the halt will last] no longer than a couple of weeks, because we need vaccines to be able to put this nasty period behind us,” health minister Hugo de Jonge said on an early morning talk show.

The move follows a report that health workers in Norway who had recently received the vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets.

The Netherlands has pre-ordered 12-million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its Covid-19 vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

Denmark, Norway, Ireland, Iceland and Thailand have halted use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine over blood-clotting concerns.

Italy’s northern region of Piedmont on Sunday said it will stop using a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday, while Austria also stopped using a particular batch last week.

Reuters

Regular Covid-19 booster vaccines will be standard procedure

The novel coronavirus mutates about once every two weeks — slower than influenza or HIV, but enough to require tweaks to vaccines
World
3 hours ago

From plague to polio: how do pandemics end?

History provides a window into how the coronavirus outbreak might come to a close
Life
9 hours ago

WATCH: Aspen on track to produce J&J vaccine

Aspen CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
Companies
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
John Magufuli is fine and in Tanzania, not in a ...
World / Africa
2.
Merkel’s party plumbs historic depths in German ...
World / Europe
3.
Joe Biden mulls tax hikes, testing his capacity ...
World / Americas
4.
Worldwide debate needed over racism, says Jacinda ...
World / Asia
5.
Tanzania President John Magufuli in India with ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Denmark and Norway suspend AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots

World / Europe

Brazil approves Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency ...

World / Americas

Brazil finds Sinovac’s vaccine efficacy well below earlier findings

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.