Protests in Greece turn violent after police brutality video

Police fire teargas to disperse protesters marching in Athens suburb against beating of man amid frustration over pandemic restrictions

09 March 2021 - 22:07 Alkis Konstantinidis and Renee Maltezou
Police officers on a motorcycle watch over an injured colleague during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
Athens  —   Greek police  clashed with protesters in Athens on Tuesday after a video was circulated on social media that appeared to show a man being beaten by officers in the city.

More than 5,000 people marched through the densely populated residential area of Nea Smyrni. Police later fired teargas to disperse groups of protesters who broke away from the march and hurled petrol bombs at them, setting garbage containers alight.

Television footage showed a policeman lying on the ground, apparently with a head injury. He was later taken to hospital.

Many protests turn violent in Greece, which is emerging from a decade-long financial and social crisis and has been criticised by human rights groups for the actions of law enforcers.

Sunday's incident shown in the amateur video was condemned by opposition parties. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected.

An ombudsman looking into the case said this week that complaints of police brutality had been on the increase, as frustration grows with the restrictions on movement and economic activity necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a brief televised statement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the violence on Tuesday must end.

Referring to the injured policeman, he called for restraint: “I am addressing young people, who are destined to create and not to destroy. Blind rage does not lead anywhere.”

Reuters 

