Protests in Greece turn violent after police brutality video

Athens — Greek police clashed with protesters in Athens on Tuesday after a video was circulated on social media that appeared to show a man being beaten by officers in the city.

More than 5,000 people marched through the densely populated residential area of Nea Smyrni. Police later fired teargas to disperse groups of protesters who broke away from the march and hurled petrol bombs at them, setting garbage containers alight.

Television footage showed a policeman lying on the ground, apparently with a head injury. He was later taken to hospital.

Many protests turn violent in Greece, which is emerging from a decade-long financial and social crisis and has been criticised by human rights groups for the actions of law enforcers.