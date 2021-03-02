World / Europe

IMF chief says G20 has agreed to raise Special Drawing Rights allocation

The move is a way to provide liquidity to poor countries hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic without increasing their debt levels

02 March 2021 - 20:35 Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

London  — G20 major economies have agreed to raise International Monetary Fund reserves with a new allocation of the fund's own special drawing rights (SDRs) currency,  IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday, in a potential boost for lending to poor countries.

“We finally last Friday at the G20 meeting got a green (light) to work on a new SDR allocation,” Georgieva said during the IMF's African Fiscal Forum, broadcast online.

“500-billion — in which each and every member of the IMF would receive its own share immediately contributing to reserves,” she said, without specifying the currency unit.

Finance officials from the G20 major economies on Friday expressed broad support for boosting the IMF's emergency reserves after US officials dropped the previous administration's opposition.

Italy, which heads the G20 this year, is pushing for a $500bn issuance of SDRs, a move backed by many other G20 members as a way to provide liquidity to poor countries hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic without increasing their debt levels.

No-one at the IMF was immediately able to clarify.

Georgieva also said the fund would look at ways of redistributing SDRs, which are supplemental foreign exchange reserve assets issued by the IMF.

“We are also very interested to think of a way in which our wealthy members, who do not need this SDR allocation as much as the weaker members do, that they can transfer through us, onlend through us some of these SDRs,” she said.

Speaking on the same event, AU special envoy for Covid-19, Tidjane Thiam, urged the G20 to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) which provides payment relief to the poorest nations.

G20 leaders are widely expected to agree to extend the scheme, which runs until end-June, though a decision is expected to be taken in April.

"(The) DSSI should be prolonged,” Thiam said. “We need a path to a sustainable debt situation, and if we do that, the money will come. I'm optimistic.”

Reuters 

Janet Yellen backs new allocation of IMF special drawing rights for low-income countries

Measures are needed to avert  a 'dangerous and permanent divergence in the global economy', says US treasury secretary
World
4 days ago

Q&A: IMF chief urges SA to carefully weigh its financing options

Kristalina Georgieva says the country must prioritise the use of its limited fiscal space
Economy
1 month ago

IMF’s special drawing rights should be used to aid Africa, says Mo Ibrahim

A proposed $500bn SDR allocation was blocked in April by the IMF’s biggest shareholder, the US
World
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi resigns ...
World / Africa
2.
Standard Bank targeted in appeal to avoid ...
World / Africa
3.
Austria and Denmark, tired of EU pace, look to ...
World / Europe
4.
Australia is running out of beef
World / Asia
5.
US sends two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan
World / Americas

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa should have put his name on SA’s IMF letter

Opinion / Columnists

Special drawing rights proposed to provide debt relief for African countries

Opinion

Economists: SA should get support from international funders

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.