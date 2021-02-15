World / Europe

UK wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of Covid-19 lockdown

The UK has hit its 15-million vaccination target as Boris Johnson comes under pressure to reopen the economy completely

15 February 2021 - 16:01 Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton
People queue outside a bus modified into a mobile vaccination centre in London, Britain, February 14 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the Covid-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15-million vulnerable people.

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in a little over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.

“We’ve got to be very prudent and what we want to see is progress that is cautious, but irreversible,” Johnson told reporters. “If we possibly can, we’ll be setting out dates. If, because of the rate of infection, we have to push off something a little bit to the right — delay it for a little bit — we won’t hesitate to do that.”

Johnson, due to set the path out of lockdown on February 22, said the rates of infection are still high and too many people are still dying.

Asked if he would ensure schools reopened on March 8, Johnson said he would do everything he could to ensure that.

If many people get infected, there would be a high risk of mutation in the virus and higher risk of it spreading to older and more vulnerable groups, he said.

The biggest and swiftest global vaccine rollout in history is seen as the best chance of exiting the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed 2.4-million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression, and upended normal life for billions.

The UK has the world’s fifth-worst official death toll — now 117,166 — after the US, Brazil, Mexico and India.

Vaccine passports?

Britain has vaccinated 15.062-million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country. UK health secretary Matt Hancock said he expects vaccine supplies to increase as manufacturing accelerates.

An influential group of lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party is urging an end to the lockdown as soon as the most vulnerable nine groups are vaccinated. They want no more rules beyond May 1.

“We’re all filled with sorrow for the people we’ve lost, the harms that we’ve suffered — but we don’t honour those we’ve loved and lost by wrecking the rest of our lives,” lawmaker Steve Baker said. “We’ve got to find a way to rebuild our society and our economy and our prospects, our livelihoods.”

Britain is speaking to other countries about giving its citizens certificates showing they have been vaccinated so they can travel abroad in the future to countries that require them, Johnson said.

“That’s going to be very much in the mix, down the road, I think that is going to happen,” Johnson said, referring to such certificates. “What I don’t think we will have in this country is, as it were, vaccination passports to allow you to go to the pub, or something like that.” 

