UK closes in on its 15-million vaccine target

Inoculations are seen as one of the UK government’s few successes in its handling of the pandemic

14 February 2021 - 18:53 William James
People queue outside a bus modified into a mobile vaccination centre in London, Britain, February 14 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
London — Britain is on course to hit a target of offering a first vaccine dose against Covid-19 to its 15-million most vulnerable citizens by Monday, increasing pressure on the government to start reopening schools and loosening far-reaching lockdown measures.

Britain’s vaccination programme has so far reached more than 14.5-million people and is seen as one of few successes in the government’s handling of a pandemic in which the country has suffered a higher death toll and worse economic damage than its peers. The UK’s total population is about 67-million.

After becoming the first in the world to approve a vaccine, the government set an ambitious target to reach care-home residents and staff, front-line health and care workers, all those aged 70 or over, and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab said he was confident the government would hit the vaccination target but said it was too soon yet to discuss when restrictions could be lifted. “We share all of the ambition and the desire to get out of this lockdown. We want to do it responsibly and safely and therefore it’s got to be based on the evidence,” he told Times Radio.

Raab was responding to a letter from 63 MPs from the ruling Conservative Party which demanded that all lockdown measures be lifted by the end of April.

That is the date by which the government wants to have vaccinated the cohorts that have so far accounted for 99% of all deaths — an estimated 32-million people.

“Once all nine priority groups have been protected by the end of April, there is no justification for any legislative restrictions to remain,” the letter organised by the Covid Recovery Group said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on February 22 the government’s plans to end the lockdown and has said he wants schools to reopen on March 8.

Covid-19 variant in UK ‘likely to sweep the world’

Vaccines have been effective against variants in the UK so far, but mutations could potentially undermine the shots, a vaccines expert says
3 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: EU’s vaccine own goal shows SA not alone in making mistakes

The normally polite bloc has been the scene of bickering and bluffing
1 week ago

Combining vaccines is being researched in the UK

As new variants emerge — with estimates that there are 4,000 of them — studies into combining different types of vaccines is already under way
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: We get a lot wrong but we didn’t create the ‘SA variant’

The British press are fixing on us as the source of a grave danger, one we alerted them to
1 week ago

Why the European Commission failed the vaccine challenge

Fiasco could end the careers of some leading political figures in Europe
1 week ago

UK finds 11 cases of SA variant in people with no travel links

Scientists have said the SA virus variant appears to be more transmissible, but there is no evidence it causes more severe disease
1 week ago

