What does Scotland have in common with your freezer?

The temperature in the village of Braemar fell to -23°C on Thursday morning, the lowest temperature recorded since 1995

11 February 2021 - 16:06 Russell Cheyne
A bird flies over a snow-covered shop in Braemar, Scotland, UK, on February 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE
A bird flies over a snow-covered shop in Braemar, Scotland, UK, on February 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Braemar, Scotland — Britain recorded the lowest temperature in 26 years on Thursday after a bitingly cold blast of Siberian weather swirled in from Russia, pushing temperatures down to -23°C in the Scottish Highlands.

The temperature in the village of Braemar fell to -23°C at 8.13am GMT, the lowest temperature recorded since 1995, and the lowest February temperature in Britain since 1955, when Winston Churchill was still prime minister.

“We can now confirm that last night was the coldest February night across the UK since February 23 1955,” Britain's national meteorological service said. “That includes the infamous winter of 1962/1963.”

Swathes of Britain have been bathed in snow for days after the cold spell swept in from Scandinavia and Russia: roads were blocked, the fountains in Trafalgar Square froze and children tried to toboggan in London parks.

Reuters

