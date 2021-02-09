World / Europe

The UK wants changes to post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland

The ink is barely dry but Britain is demanding that some rules be changed, such as those pertaining to seed potatoes and pets...

09 February 2021 - 16:37 William James
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL FAITH
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL FAITH

London — Britain is demanding the EU agree to rework the post-Brexit trade rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, seeking more time, better solutions and, in some cases, a renegotiation of the existing deal.

To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Britain agreed to a deal in which Northern Ireland remained within the EU’s single market. This has, instead, created a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Since leaving the EU at the end of 2020, serious problems with implementing the exit deal have come to light, even before grace periods waiving some of the new regulations has expired.

Britain’s demands, set out in a letter last week, are due to be discussed with the EU on Thursday.

Supermarkets: Extend waivers on certification requirements from supermarkets and their suppliers to at least January 1 2023, from April 2021. The government also wants this scheme to be open to more businesses.

Chilled meats: Extend the free transport of certain types of chilled meats until January 1 2023, from June 30 2021. Without a waiver, legal restrictions prohibit the movement of goods, such as sausages.

Parcels: Extend a waiver on customs declarations on mail parcels sent from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland until at least January 1 2023 from March 31 2021.

Medicines: Extend the free movement of medicines between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK until at least January 1 2023 from December 31 2021.

Seed potatoes:  The renegotiation of arrangements preventing the movement of seed potatoes [tubers used to grow new potatoes from that will be genetically identical to the parent potato], other plants and plant products.

Steel: A solution that provides tariff-free movement of steel between Britain and Northern Ireland. An anomaly in the way tariffs and quotas are applied by Britain and the EU has raised the prospect of a 25% tariffs on steel moving to Northern Ireland.

Pet travel: A bilateral arrangement with Ireland to remove barriers to owners taking their pets into Northern Ireland and Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The government said this list of demands is not exhaustive.

Reuters

