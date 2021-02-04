World / Europe

UK media regulator withdraws Chinese TV licence, prompting outrage by Beijing

China Global Television Network, an English language international Chinese channel, has been found to be controlled by its Communist Party

04 February 2021 - 18:25 Guy Faulconbridge and Tony Munroe
President Xi Jinping of China is seen on a programme from the CGTN archive as it plays on a computer monitor on February 4 2021 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LEON NEAL
President Xi Jinping of China is seen on a programme from the CGTN archive as it plays on a computer monitor on February 4 2021 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LEON NEAL

London/Beijing — Britain’s media regulator revoked a Chinese TV licence on Thursday, after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel, while Beijing lodged an official complaint over the BBC’s Covid-19 coverage.

Britain and China have been exchanging barbs for months over Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, concern about the security of Huawei technology and the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China’s remote Xinjiang region.

After an investigation, British regulator Ofcom concluded that China Global Television Network’s (CGTN), an English language international Chinese channel, was ultimately controlled by the Communist Party.

“Our investigation showed that the licence for China Global Television Network is held by an entity which has no editorial control over its programmes,” Ofcom said.

“We are unable to approve the application to transfer the licence to China Global Television Network Corporation because it is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not permitted under UK broadcasting law.”

Within minutes of the Ofcom statement, China said it had lodged “stern representations” to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over what it said was “fake news” coverage of Covid-19, and urged the broadcaster to publicly apologise.

China’s foreign ministry complained about coverage broadcast on January 29 about the coronavirus, saying that the BBC had recently “linked the pandemic to politics” and “rehashed theories about covering up by China”.

It said the publicly funded BBC used a clip to say the Chinese virus prevention department had used violence to enforce the law, when it was actually a clip about a anti-terrorism exercise.

“China urges the BBC Beijing bureau to take China’s position seriously,” the ministry said. The BBC, it said, should “stop harbouring ideological bias, stop smearing China, uphold professional ethics and do objective, fair reporting on China.”

The BBC said it stood by its “accurate and fair reporting of events in China and totally rejects these unfounded accusations of fake news or ideological bias”.

Reuters

Can SA trust the EU’s commitment to fair trade?

The EU would appear to have one rule for the 27 member states with its trade defence policies, and quite another when it comes to its behaviour ...
Opinion
58 minutes ago

EU and UK to probe Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of chip designer Arm

Financial Times reports that chip industry rivals have called on regulators to block the deal
Companies
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UAE opens doors to foreigners in bid to boost ...
World / Middle East
2.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
3.
China warns US not to cross ‘red line’
World / Asia
4.
How the container crisis has affected global food ...
World
5.
Canada declares far-right Proud Boys a terrorist ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.