Poland will not give AstraZeneca’s vaccine to people over 60

Poland's decision follows recommendations by medical experts in Germany and Austria

02 February 2021 - 16:44 Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz
A nurse displays a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Warsaw  — Poland will use AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine only for people aged 18-60, the government said on Tuesday, following a recommendation from the country's medical council.

Europe's medicines regulator approved the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for use on people over the age of 18 on Friday, but said there were not yet enough results for people aged over 55 to determine how well the vaccine will work.

“Yesterday evening, the medical council submitted recommendations regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, on the basis of which it was decided that it will be used in Poland for people between the ages of 18 and 60,” Michal Dworczyk, who is Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's top aide and is in charge of Poland's vaccination programme, told a news conference.

Poland's decision follows recommendations by medical experts in Germany and Austria that the vaccine should be given only to people aged between 18 and 64.

SA received its first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine  on Monday.

Meanwhile, Poland's agriculture ministry  reported at the weekend it had  found its first case of Covid-19 in mink, raising fears of costly culls in an industry that supports more than 350 farms in the country.

With new variants threatening global efforts to control the pandemic, authorities in several countries have begun mass mink culls due to fears of a mutated strain being transmitted to humans. The ministry said in a statement on Sunday it had been informed by veterinary inspectors on Saturday of a case in Kartuzy county in northern Poland.

Denmark, the world's top exporter of mink furs, ordered a cull of the country's entire population of about 17-million mink in 2020, and in January announced it would provide farmers with compensate of  19-billion Danish krone ($3.09bn).  The Polish fur industry said the state had not offered any compensation for culling animals yet.  

Reuters

J&J obliged to send vaccine to US for fill and finish to EU’s ire

The process is part of the original contract but the EU sees it hampering its already slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout
2 hours ago

Nestlé looks at ways to fund vaccine rollout for poorer countries

The costs borne by developing nations are very significant, says CEO Mark Schneider
1 hour ago

Anthony Fauci calls for more investments in vaccine production

He says rich countries have a humanitarian obligation to help vaccinate poorer nations, but it is also in their self-interest to do so
22 hours ago

Bayer and Rentschler join forces to produce CureVac’s vaccine

German biotech company CureVac aims to produce up to 300-million doses in 2021 and between 600-million and 1-billion doses in 2022
1 day ago

