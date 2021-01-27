Covid-19 has taught the UK some painful lessons

London — It’s almost exactly a year since the coronavirus made its first impression on the UK, when a government-chartered plane flew 83 British passengers home from Wuhan to a wind-swept military airfield west of London.

Now in the midst of its third national lockdown, the UK has hit the devastating milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19.

For Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country he leads, it is a sobering moment. Fatalities are already five times the 20,000 figure Johnson’s chief scientist once said would represent a “good outcome” for Britain.

“It’s hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic,” Johnson said in a televised press conference on Tuesday evening. “I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost.”

While Johnson vowed to learn lessons once the virus is beaten, he offered few answers to the question of what went so wrong over the past year. How did the UK end up with the fifth highest death toll in the world, despite its state-run health service, renowned scientists, and the natural advantages of an island for managing the flow of people?

More pressingly, the prime minister faces questions over the future. The government will need to make the most of the headstart it has gained over other European nations in vaccinating its people.

The political stakes are high: Johnson will be put to the test in local and mayoral elections later this year. He also faces a showdown with Scottish nationalists, and with his own increasingly jumpy Conservative colleagues over the restrictions.

The choices confronting Johnson on when to turn off state support for businesses, and how to pay the bill, will determine what kind of an economy is left to revive once the lockdown wreckage has been cleared away.

Much of it will come back to his character. In private his colleagues remark how he makes fewer jokes nowadays, and has struck a more serious tone since the start of the year. Stung by criticism that he has over-promised on when the crisis will be over, he’s now more cautious about a timetable for easing the lockdown.

Last March, Johnson breezily brushed aside the threat, openly joking about shaking hands with staff in a hospital treating Covid-19 patients. In April, he was admitted into ICU with the virus.

Major events such as soccer matches and the Cheltenham horse races went ahead, and Johnson — a libertarian and crowd pleaser by nature — was reluctant to curtail individual freedoms.

Slow start

Officials argued that locking down the country too soon would be a mistake — people would get tired of the restrictions and start to break the rules, they said. Yet at the same time, countries such as Australia and New Zealand — which are now almost Covid-free with comparatively low fatalities — quarantined all passengers on arrival.

“We just dithered too much and didn’t take it seriously enough at the beginning,” professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick Medical School, said in an interview. Other countries “went in hard, they went in fast, they didn’t prevaricate”.

One of the biggest problems was the UK’s inability to run an effective test-and-trace operation to keep track of infections and ensure patients didn’t spread the disease. In the early months of the pandemic, the UK had to give up trying to test people because its maximum testing capacity of just 2,000 a day was nowhere near enough as the virus spread exponentially.

A £22bn mission eventually ramped up the testing and tracing capacity to rates that are among the highest in the world. Earlier this month, 665,000 Covid-19 tests were carried out in one day in the UK, but the essential follow-up process of tracing contacts didn’t reach enough people to be effective, although it has improved.

British officials insist they simply did not know how helpful mask-wearing would be — even though other countries adopted the policy far earlier. Nor was it clear to the government how easily coronavirus spread among people without symptoms.

Just after the death toll passed 100,000, the government finally agreed on Tuesday night to require new arrivals from virus hotspots to quarantine in hotels. Johnson’s team faced questions over why they failed to act sooner, especially in light of the UK’s new freedom from EU border rules.

“They tell us they want to take control of their borders; but the one time it actually mattered, and they needed to take control of our borders to protect us, they failed,” Jonathan Ashworth, the UK’s opposition Labour Party health spokesperson, told the BBC on Wednesday.

Almost 3.7-million people in the UK have tested positive — the fifth largest caseload worldwide and about half a million more than France. The UK has suffered almost twice the number of deaths as Spain and Germany. According to analysis from Johns Hopkins University, the UK ranks fourth in deaths per 100,000 people in the population of any country.