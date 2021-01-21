World / Europe

Most firms moving goods from UK to EU experiencing delays due to red tape

On average, about 100 to 200 vehicles are being turned away at the border daily because they lack either the correct Brexit paperwork or a virus test

21 January 2021 - 18:57 Joe Mayes and Lizzy Burden
Trucks after entering the Sevington Inland Border facility for customs clearance near Mersham, UK, on January 20 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Trucks after entering the Sevington Inland Border facility for customs clearance near Mersham, UK, on January 20 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

London — More than half of businesses moving goods from the EU to the UK have experienced delays since January 1 due to Brexit red tape and virus restrictions, according to a survey.

The research by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) said 60% of firms reported delays to shipments going from the bloc to Britain. More than a third of the 185 supply chain managers surveyed said their goods had been held up for several days.

Commerce between the Britain and its largest trading partner has been hit by a double whammy of new border formalities — such as customs declarations and rules-of-origin paperwork — and the need for drivers to obtain a negative coronavirus test to enter France. Delays are likely to get worse before they get better because freight volumes so far have been low, said John Glen, an economist at Cips.

“As the transportation of goods grows, so will the queues,” Glen said in a statement. “Businesses may be forced to limit or halt production to cope with any potential stock shortages.”

The level of traffic across the English Channel — the busiest crossing point with the EU — has been about 70% of normal so far in January. On average, 5% of trucks, or about 100 to 200 vehicles, are being turned away at the border daily because they lack either the correct Brexit paperwork or a virus test, Emma Churchill, director-general of the cabinet office’s border and protocol delivery group, told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

Traders are also facing higher charges to move goods, with haulers raising rates to compensate for the delays and disruption.

Tony Shally, MD of Espace Europe, which helps facilitate freight deliveries, said a French haulier he works with is charging customers 60% more to cover the cost not only of bringing goods from the continent to the UK but also of trucks returning empty to the bloc without a back-load.

He said the cost of moving a load from Paris to Birmingham, England, was normally about £1,500, but now haulers are charging about £2,200 for the same load.

“The appetite to come into the UK from EU haulers now is zero,” Shally said. “All the access I had to trucks has gone.”

Bloomberg

UK fishermen park trucks near Downing Street to protest red tape

Catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations delay deliveries to EU
World
3 days ago

Scottish fishermen are selling in Denmark amid Brexit chaos

Seafood From Scotland said prices for many species have fallen as much as 80% in the UK and so the long sail is worth it, for now
World
6 days ago

LETTER: Brexit far from done and dusted

Many issues, such as fishing rights and the status of the service industry, still need clarifying
Opinion
1 week ago

City of London’s Big Bang is turning into a whimper

The ease with which the EU has grabbed control of share trading shows in a 45% drop in volume in a single day
Opinion
2 weeks ago

