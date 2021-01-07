World / Europe

Danish prosecutors drop charges against six former Danske Bank staff

Charges against nine former bank managers were laid in 2019 accusing them of breaching Danish money-laundering laws

07 January 2021 - 12:05 Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Copenhagen — Danish prosecutors have said they have dropped charges against six former Danske Bank employees as part of an investigation into the bank’s involvement in one of the world’s biggest money-laundering scandals.

Danske Bank is under investigation in several countries, including the US, over some €200bn of suspicious transactions that passed through the bank’s Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

The Danish state prosecutor filed preliminary charges against nine former managers in 2019 accused of breaching Danish money-laundering laws.

“We have not found gross negligence, and thus there is no basis for indictment for having violated the money laundering act,” state prosecutor Per Fiig told broadcaster DR, referring to six of the former employees.

He declined to give an update on the three others.

A spokesperson confirmed charges were dropped for six former staff.

Reuters

Danish bank employees harassed as scandals and missteps erode trust

Front-line workers at the coalface of customer disgruntlement
World
1 month ago

German prosecutors fine Deutsche Bank $16m in Danske probe

The bank failed to timeously alert authorities about suspicious transactions on more than 600 occasions, the prosecutors said
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clamour grows for removal of Donald Trump after ...
World / Americas
2.
Democrats win US Senate as Ossoff tops Perdue in ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump eggs supporters on, then urges calm as they ...
World / Americas
4.
Chair of Chinese asset manager sentenced to death ...
World / Asia
5.
Georgia elections can make or break Joe Biden’s ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Danske Bank staff morale at all-time low

Companies / Financial Services

Danske Bank in new probe over misleading financial watchdog

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.