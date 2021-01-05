World / Europe

Brexit disrupts supplies to Marks & Spencer stores in Paris

Sandwiches, salads and pasta dishes run out after new trade rules kick in

05 January 2021 - 13:47 Christian Lowe, Lea Guedj, Antony Paone, Sarah White and James Davey
Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Paris/London — British retailer Marks & Spencer says new trade rules in place since Britain left the EU are delaying deliveries of some fresh food to its stores in France, where at least three branches had empty shelves on Tuesday.

As of January 1, goods travelling back and forth between Britain and the EU are subject to customs and other bureaucratic hurdles that did not previously exist.

The items out of stock at three Paris branches of the retailer on Tuesday included sandwiches, black rice and edamame bean salad, and turkey tortilla with curry, according to labels on the empty shelves.

In a statement issued in response to Reuters questions, Marks & Spencer said: “We have prepared for changes associated with Britain leaving the EU to minimise disruption for customers.

“As we are transitioning to the new processes, it is taking a little longer for some of our products to reach stores, but we are working with our partners, suppliers and relevant government agencies and local authorities to quickly improve this.”

Marks & Spencer ready-meals are popular in Paris because they cater for a market for fresh meals to eat on the go that is underserved in France, the country that invented haute cuisine and where sit-down lunches in restaurants are considered a national ritual.

The company and its franchise-holders operate 20 food stores in France, all but one of them in Paris, according to the company's website.

At the Marks & Spencer store in a shopping centre in the Porte Maillot district of western Paris, fresh salads were out of stock. A sign said that because of new trade rules, “we have not been able to receive our delivery today”.

Fresh salads and pasta dishes were out of stock at a second store, on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue near the Champs Elysees.

At a third branch, on Boulevard Montmartre in central Paris, shelves of ready-to-eat fresh food were empty. An employee said the supply disruption was because of “Brexit and the New Year”.

A spokesperson for Lagardere, the French firm that holds the franchise for some of the stores in France, said it was working on the supply disruptions and expected the problems to be fixed by the end of January.

Marks & Spencer is scheduled to update shareholders on its Christmas trading performance on Friday.

Reuters

Boris Johnson now has all the power — and he might have to take all the blame

In 2021, Brits who put their faith in the Tory leader and his Brexit commitment will get to decide if they were right to follow the man and his ideals
Opinion
2 days ago

City of London’s Big Bang is turning into a whimper

The ease with which the EU has grabbed control of share trading shows in a 45% drop in volume in a single day
Opinion
7 hours ago

Divided UK steps out of the EU into an uncertain future

Brexit takes place at the strike of midnight in Brussels or 11pm London time
World
5 days ago

British parliament passes Brexit deal to end four years of political turmoil

As the face of the campaign to leave the EU, endorsement is a personal milestone for Boris Johnson
World
5 days ago

