Boris Johnson now has all the power — and he might have to take all the blame

The pandemic has added to the urgency of Johnson’s big economic rebalancing agenda for England’s left-behind regions. Red Wall voters are predominately working class. Most live in towns rather than cities. For many, London’s a foreign country and not a particularly appealing one. Income and productivity in these areas are lower than elsewhere in England, and so is life expectancy. A previous Tory government’s move to a catch-all welfare system known as Universal Credit resulted in 48% of claimants from the Red Wall regions losing out.

However, to focus exclusively on material circumstances is to miss the importance of values, community and country to this group. Deborah Mattinson, director of BritainThinks and a former pollster for Labour prime minister Gordon Brown, has written a timely book on why Red Wall voters went blue in 2019. Her examination of three constituencies paints a more complex picture than the usual stereotypes.

What comes across is enormous resilience, increasingly challenging circumstances and palpable anger. There is deep scepticism about politicians but high expectations. Johnson catered to these voters’ dislike of immigration and the EU’s open borders, and by making big promises. That won’t cut it any more.

Mattinson, who recently re-interviewed many of those she spoke with for her book, thinks they won’t abandon Johnson straightaway. “If you’ve taken a very big decision to shift from voting Labour, as you’ve done all your lives and your parents have done all their lives, then you are quite invested in your decision,” she told me.

She found that while many have become more critical of Johnson, the most common description of him was “unlucky”. People felt the pandemic was a challenge and a crisis with which any prime minister would have struggled.

Still, the sympathy was tinged with disappointment. Johnson’s pandemic policy has been all over the place. People were confused, not just about what they could and couldn’t do, but about how government decisions were made. When focus groups were asked what animal Johnson reminded them of, a sheep was most cited. Johnson as woolly, directionless and chased from one position to another — by public opinion, his backbench MPs and his political and scientific advisers — does not suggest a decisive leader.

The prime minister must be careful that sympathy and disappointment don’t become ridicule and disdain. Comedian Matt Lucas, a presenter on the hugely popular The Great British Bake Off, went viral on social media with a Johnson impersonation that skewered all the mumbled non sequiturs and chaotic policymaking on the fly. “The things that we used to view as Boris’s strengths have actually become his weakness,” notes Johnson the pollster. People used to like that he was scruffy, bumbling and disorganised; now focus groups think it reflects badly on Britain.

Johnson is a master of re-invention so the digs won’t bother him too much. Mattinson’s findings and other studies from the Red Wall voters underscore that he’s right to make “leveling up” (a term Mattinson says they don’t recognise up north) a priority. For these voters, their support for Brexit was really the culmination of years of growing inequality and declining opportunity. The UK was one of the worst Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) performers for wage growth in the years before the referendum.

Delivering real change for northern voters will require more than speeches about National Health Service funding and other extra money. It will require heavy investment in infrastructure, education, retraining, apprenticeships and homebuilding. That will make fiscally traditional Tories very nervous, if not downright rebellious. Johnson will need to find ways to foster growth and innovation that are affordable and self-sustaining.

The situation will also demand some truth-telling from a prime minister who prefers to gloss over inconvenient facts. The idea that Britain might be worse off by not being in Europe’s single market was incomprehensible to Red Wall voters who felt disadvantaged by globalisation. They put their trust in Johnson, believing Brexit would bring material benefits. While he can blame the pandemic to some extent should that fail to appear, that probably won’t carry him to the next general election.

As he rings in a new year, Johnson has all the power, and all the responsibility. There’s no-one else to blame now.

