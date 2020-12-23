World / Europe

Truckers stranded in UK scuffle with police as desperation mounts

The drivers, who don’t have access to hot food or sanitation, are growing angry as they may not get home in time for Christmas with their families

23 December 2020 - 11:14 John Sibley
Drivers face police officers as they block the exit at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, December 23 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY
Drivers face police officers as they block the exit at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, December 23 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Dover — Angry truck drivers briefly scuffled with police in the streets of Dover on Wednesday as a partial blockade by France designed to stop the spread of a new, highly infectious coronavirus variant left thousands stranded before Christmas.

Paris and London agreed late on Tuesday that drivers carrying a negative Covid-19 test result could board ferries for Calais after much of the world shut its borders to Britain to contain the new mutated variant.

A British minister said the military would start testing drivers but he warned that it would take time to clear the backlog, hammering Britain’s most important trade route for food just days before it leaves the EU’s orbit.

TV footage showed drivers honking their horns and flashing lights in unison in the dark while in the early hours of the morning many gathered in the roads around the port to vent their frustration and question officials and police.

Scuffles briefly broke out with a small number of police officers.

Many were in the country to deliver goods to companies that are stockpiling parts before Britain finally leaves the EU on December 31, a move that is expected to cause further disruption in January when a full customs border comes into force.

Logistics groups have warned that many European drivers have already refused to come to Britain in the new year when they will have to carry customs paperwork, and the need to secure a Covid-19 test will further compound the situation, pushing up freight prices.

“I hope that this morning, you’ll see people and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) crossing the Channel at the short straits,” British housing secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News. “We’re putting in place the infrastructure. So the armed forces will be doing [Covid-19 testing] in the first instance to help us set that up and to get through some of the backlog you’ve seen.”

Drivers will first take a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Anyone who records a positive result will take a more comprehensive PCR test, which takes longer to secure a result, and anyone testing positive again will be given a hotel room to isolate.

The mostly European drivers, many stranded with their trucks and without access to hot food or bathroom facilities, have grown increasingly angry as it becomes clear they may not get home in time for Christmas with their families.

“They don’t give us food, they don’t give us drinks, they don’t give us sanitation, they don’t offer us anything,” a driver said in Spanish. “The situation is basically inhumane, so what we are asking for is a solution.

“I think and believe that this happening now isn’t due to coronavirus or anything, it’s due to Brexit, due to internal politics or something of that manner.” 

Reuters

EU to open UK borders to get stranded people home for the holidays

The European Commission recommends lifting blanket UK travel bans as truck drivers remain stranded and supermarket shelves empty
World
20 hours ago

Boris Johnson makes last-minute fish offer in Brexit deal

Proposal would see EU reduce value of fish it catches in UK waters by a third
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Malawi closes its borders again
World / Africa
2.
Trump urges Congress to change Covid-19 relief ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump grants 15 more pardons, including aide ...
World / Americas
4.
Boris Johnson makes last-minute fish offer in ...
World / Europe
5.
Sundance Resources sues Republic of Congo for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Getting the right vaccine shouldn't be a competition

Opinion

The UK’s nightmare before Brexit creates trade and food crises amid new virus ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.