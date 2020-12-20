World / Europe

Germany considers ban on flights from SA and UK

New measures under consideration are due to coronavirus mutations detected in both countries

20 December 2020 - 16:11 Vanessa Dezem
Picture: MARIDAV/123RF
Picture: MARIDAV/123RF

The German government is considering a ban on flights to and from the UK and SA due to coronavirus mutations detected in both countries, Bild reported on Sunday, citing sources in the health ministry.

Germany is preparing a regulation similar to the one in the Netherlands that blocks passengers from the UK from entering  the country until January 1. Any new rules must be approved by the German cabinet.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock warned on Sunday the new mutant strain of the coronavirus is “out of control” and suggested parts of England will be stuck in the new highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.

A new variant of the coronavirus is also circulating in SA and is spreading fast, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday. The variant, initially called 501. V2, was discovered during genetic testing.

Bloomberg

New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast, says Mkhize

Data currently suggests ‘no red flags’ around the variant being more fatal than the original variant
National
2 days ago

Government will make Covax payment in the next few days, says Mkhize

There have been concerns that SA missed the deadline to make payment raising fears that its access to the vaccines could be compromised
National
2 days ago

Health minister warns on new restrictions as Covid-19 cases top 10,000 in 24 hours

Dr Zweli Mkhize says cases are growing exponentially, with positivity rate  more than double the target
National
3 days ago

Coastal hotspots reel from cancellations and beach closures

More job losses and businesses closures likely as  tourists cancel  holiday bookings
National
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Property investors, this is the bad news
World
2.
Germany considers ban on flights from SA and UK
World / Europe
3.
Covax says it’s doubled Covid-19 vaccine supply ...
World / Africa
4.
Court rules Covid-19 vaccination will be ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump downplays government hack and shifts blame ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UK says new Covid-19 strain spreads faster

World / Europe

Boris Johnson upends Christmas plans with tighter Covid-19 restrictions

World / Europe

Covax says it’s doubled Covid-19 vaccine supply through new deals

World / Africa

Why Italy and Germany are becoming good friends

World / Europe

US Congress set to vote on coronavirus aid package after Fed compromise

World / Americas

Emmanuel Macron has Covid-19 and so France tries to track his contacts

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.