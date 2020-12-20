Germany considers ban on flights from SA and UK

The German government is considering a ban on flights to and from the UK and SA due to coronavirus mutations detected in both countries, Bild reported on Sunday, citing sources in the health ministry.

Germany is preparing a regulation similar to the one in the Netherlands that blocks passengers from the UK from entering the country until January 1. Any new rules must be approved by the German cabinet.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock warned on Sunday the new mutant strain of the coronavirus is “out of control” and suggested parts of England will be stuck in the new highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.

A new variant of the coronavirus is also circulating in SA and is spreading fast, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday. The variant, initially called 501. V2, was discovered during genetic testing.

