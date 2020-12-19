World / Europe

Boris Johnson upends Christmas plans with tighter Covid-19 restrictions

London and southeast England in new higher tier of restrictions

19 December 2020 - 18:37 Michael Holden
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in London, Britain, December 19 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in London, Britain, December 19 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London  —  British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tighter set of coronavirus controls on millions of people in Britain on Saturday, telling them to stay home, and drastically scaled back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas.

With the average number of cases in England soaring because of a new, more contagious strain of the virus, Johnson said the government had to take urgent action.

“I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year ... I know how disappointing this will be,” Johnson told a news conference. “There is no alternative open to me.”

London and southeast England — about a third of the English population — are now in the highest level of a three-tier system of rules and will now be placed in a new tier 4 level.

People will be required to stay at home except for essential reasons such as work, and non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment. Social mixing will be limited to meeting one other person in an outdoor space.

Johnson had said on Friday he hoped England would not need a third lockdown after Christmas. He had also resisted calls to change plans to ease restrictions for five days over the festive period and allow three separate households to meet indoors. He said on Wednesday it would be “frankly inhuman” to ban Christmas.

However, those now in tier 4 will not be allowed to mix with others over Christmas. And all others will now only be allowed to see friends and family for one day.

The new rules will come into effect from Saturday at midnight.

Similar to other countries in Europe, Britain is battling to contain the virus. Johnson's action comes after concern about a surge in cases, sparked by the new infectious strain of the virus.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said that while there was no evidence that this variant of the virus caused a higher mortality rate or impacted vaccines, urgent work was under way to confirm this.

“We have alerted the World Health Organisation and are continuing to analyse the available data to improve our understanding,” Whitty said in a statement.

Britain reported 27,052 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 534 deaths. The reproduction “R” number is estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.2, meaning the number of cases is increasing.

“Failing to act decisively now, will mean further suffering,” Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said on Twitter.

“We must keep asking ourselves 'are we doing enough, are we acting quickly enough'.”

Reuter

I will not outlaw Christmas, says UK’s Boris Johnson

The prime minister is sticking with plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions for five days to allow festive get-togethers
3 days ago

Emmanuel Macron has Covid-19 and so France tries to track his contacts

Leaders get tested as Macron joined all but two of the EU’s 27 leaders at a summit in Brussels late last week
2 days ago

Rolls-Royce resilience tested by Covid-19 and more UK travel restrictions

Its future depends on the recovery of engine flight hours and a shift to a post-carbon economy, but it's still a ‘great, great British company’
10 hours ago

Covid-19 curbs and Brexit fears hammer London and leave finance district deserted

Consumer spending in the city was still 10% below its pre-crisis level in November
2 days ago

