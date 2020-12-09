UK to drop EU tariffs imposed on US goods amid Airbus-Boeing dispute

London — The UK government said on Wednesday it will drop the tariffs that the EU had imposed on $4bn of US goods, part of the long-running dispute over illegal aid to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

The move is designed to reduce trade tensions with the US and “show that the UK is serious about reaching a negotiated outcome”, the department for international trade said in a statement. Britain will set its own tariff policy when it completes its split from the EU at year-end.

The EU announced the tariffs, which target various Boeing models and products including spirits, nuts and tractors, in November as part of a tit-for-tat escalation against the US — which itself imposed levies on $7.5bn of EU products in 2019. British exports ranging from Scotch whisky and biscuits to clotted cream have suffered from the duties.

Britain is “showing the US we are serious about ending a dispute that benefits neither country”, trade secretary Liz Truss said in the statement. “We want to de-escalate the conflict.”

The UK said it will continue to impose tariffs in retaliation to levies placed on Britain’s steel industry by the US. Those duties target a long list of US items, including steel and aluminium products, plus a range of other goods such as textiles and foods.

Britain’s move is “good news” for aviation in both the US and UK, Boeing said.

“This suspension of harmful tariffs allows us to work with the UK as a global commercial aviation hub and offers continued support for our employees in Puget Sound and Charleston,” the Chicago-based company said in a statement. “We support a level playing field with free and fair competition across aviation.”

Boeing is uprooting the 787 Dreamliner programme from a storied manufacturing hub north of Seattle and shifting the work to a non-union plant in South Carolina amid slumping sales of wide-body jetliners.

A spokesperson for US trade representative Robert Lighthizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UK has in recent months engaged in its own discussions with the Trump administration about finding a resolution to the aircraft dispute and has been pushing hard for the US to lift tariffs on Scotch whisky in particular. But because of Airbus’ significant presence in France and Germany any real deal is likely to have to involve the EU.

The bloc’s trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, last week said the US and Europe were engaged in intense negotiations. He added that “it’s possible” that both sides will reach an agreement by January 20 governing aid to Boeing and Airbus. He reiterated an offer to remove EU retaliatory tariffs on $4bn of American goods if the US does the same for its duties on $7.5bn of European products.

Stephen Vaughn, who served as Lighthizer’s right-hand man until 2019, said the U.K.’s move was helpful from a US perspective and a sign of goodwill. It also would put pressure on the EU, he said.

“It’s very encouraging to see that the UK and US are making progress on these negotiations,” Vaughn said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to build up ties with president-elect Joe Biden, with the U.S.’s incoming leader warning that any US-UK trade deal would be contingent on Johnson protecting the Northern Ireland peace settlement as part of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Johnson took a step to delivering what Biden asked for on Tuesday when he backed down on his plan to rip up parts of the Brexit withdrawal treaty relating to trade with Northern Ireland. British officials hope the latest olive branch on tariffs will further ease the path for trade negotiations with Biden’s team.

But Tuesday’s move also comes amid broader questions over how much power the UK retains post-Brexit to legally impose tariffs in cases that predate its exit from the EU. In the case of the Airbus-Boeing dispute, the UK insists it has kept that power.

When the EU rolled out the retaliatory tariffs on November 10, it did so on behalf of the current 27 members of the bloc. The US has behind closed doors also indicated that it believed the UK would not retain the legal power to impose retaliatory tariffs, according to one person close to the discussions.

Many business interests on both sides of the Atlantic are eager to see an end to the tariffs but none more so than the liquor industry.

Move applauded

In a statement, the Distilled Spirits Council of the US applauded the UK’s move not to apply retaliatory tariffs on US rum, brandy and vodka. It also urged the US to “intensify” its efforts to reach a settlement in the Boeing-Airbus dispute.

“This is a hopeful sign that a resolution to the debilitating tariffs on US and UK spirits may be in reach,” the group said.

Since 2018, bourbon whiskey and its Scotch relative have been caught up in various trans-Atlantic tariffs aimed at applying pressure on political constituencies. The EU targeted bourbon in large part because it is a product of the red state of Kentucky, home to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

