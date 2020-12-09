World / Europe

UK issues allergies warning for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The UK health regulator says people with a significant history of allergic reactions should not take the shot

09 December 2020 - 17:26 Alistair Smout
A person in the UK receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HUGH HASTINGS
A person in the UK receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HUGH HASTINGS

London — Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine after two people reported severe adverse reactions on the first day of rollout.

Starting with the elderly and front-line workers, Britain began mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday, part of a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

National Health Service (NHS) medical director Stephen Powis said the advice had been changed after two NHS workers reported anaphylactoid reactions associated with receiving the vaccine.

“As is common with new vaccines, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have advised, on a precautionary basis, that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination, after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” Powis said. “Both are recovering well.”

The MHRA said it would seek further information, and Pfizer and BioNTech said they are supporting the MHRA’s investigation.

Last week, the MHRA became the first in the world to approve the vaccine, developed by Germany’s BioNTech and Pfizer, while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) continue to assess the data.

“Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” MHRA CEO June Raine told lawmakers.

Allergic reaction

Pfizer has said people with a history of severe adverse allergic reactions to vaccines or the candidate’s ingredients were excluded from their late-stage trials, which is reflected in the MHRA’s emergency approval protocol.

The new MHRA guidance, sent out to health professionals, said a much broader segment should not take the vaccine.

“Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline auto-injector) should not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” it said.

It also said resuscitation facilities should be available for all vaccinations.

In the US, the FDA released documents on Tuesday in preparation for an advisory committee meeting on Thursday, saying the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy and safety data met its expectations for authorisation.

The briefing documents said 0.63% of people in the vaccine group and 0.51% in the placebo group reported possible allergic reactions in trials, which Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said is a very small number.

“The fact that we know so soon about these two allergic reactions and that the regulator has acted on this to issue precautionary advice shows that this monitoring system is working well,” he said. 

Reuters

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine is proof of concept for an entirely new type of protection

mRNA vaccines instructs cells to produce many substances that allow the body to function, they essentially turn cells into tiny drug factories
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Pfizer-BioNTech seek EU emergency use approval for vaccine

The application comes days after they applied for emergency use in the US, and they say the vaccine could be  rolled out in Europe in December
Companies
1 week ago

Ultra-cold container firm va-Q-tec expands ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The cold-storage specialist will help growing demand to transport vaccines that need to be kept as cold as -70°C
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oligarch’s son says he lost $50m in day trading ...
World / Europe
2.
Investors use gold ETF to get cash out of Nigeria
World / Africa
3.
Latin American cartels turn to cryptocurrencies ...
World / Americas
4.
Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close ...
World / Africa
5.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 70% effective, Lancet ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Monitoring vaccine side effects is essential

Opinion

First Covid-19 vaccine to be in SA by mid-2021

National / Health

AstraZeneca prepares extra global vaccine trial amid growing scrutiny

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.