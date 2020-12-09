World / Europe

Boris Johnson heads for Brussels in last attempt for Brexit deal

09 December 2020
London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a push to avoid a tumultuous Brexit without a trade deal in three weeks’ time.

With growing fears of a chaotic no-deal finale to the five-year Brexit crisis when the UK finally leaves the EU’s orbit on December 31, the meeting over dinner is being cast as a chance to unlock the stalled trade talks.

A British government source said a deal may not be possible, as did EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Ireland also signalled it was pessimistic about the prospects.

“The EU has to move,” Michael Gove, a senior minister in Johnson's government dealing with Brexit issues, told Times Radio.

While Gove refused to give odds on a deal, he said that often a one-on-one meeting between leaders could result in a breakthrough. He said a compromise could be possible on fishing in British waters — one of the toughest issues so far.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe’s most powerful leader, said there was still a chance of a deal but that the integrity of the EU’s market had to be preserved.

Failure to secure a deal would snarl borders, shock financial markets and sow chaos through supply chains across Europe and beyond as the world faces the vast economic cost of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A measure of expected price swings in the pounds known as overnight implied volatility jumped 25% to the highest since late March.

Glide path?

EU chief negotiator Barnier said on Tuesday he believed a ‘no-deal’ split in ties with the UK at the end of the year was now more likely than agreement on a trade pact, EU sources said.

A diplomat and an official in Brussels, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Barnier made the remark at a meeting with the European affairs ministers from the 27 EU states. Barnier added that it was time for the bloc to update its no-deal contingency plans, they said.

Britain said on Tuesday it had clinched a deal with the EU over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border, and would now drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that would have breached a Brexit withdrawal agreement signed in January.

Gove said the deal on Northern Ireland opened up “a smoother glide path” towards a possible deal. He added that if a deal was not done finance minister Rishi Sunak would take steps to ensure British businesses were competitive.

Gove confirmed he was helping to co-ordinate the government's attempt to prepare for the scenario of Brexit without a trade deal during a surge in winter Covid-19 cases.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he was “on the pessimistic side” about the chances that Britain and the EU would reach a consensus in the coming days on a free-trade agreement, the Irish Times reported on Wednesday.

Reuters

